Dolphins' next move after trading Jaylen Waddle is painfully obvious

It isn't a good time to be one of the players mentioned as a cornerstone building block by Miami Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan. At this point, they probably wish they weren't.

Sullivan ticked off several players that he views as pieces to the Dolphins' future. De'Von Achane, Aaron Brewer, Patrick Paul, and Jordyn Brooks. Maybe they should all be asking for a trade.

It is abundantly clear that the Dolphins' rebuild is well underway and that no one is safe from being moved, not after trading away Jaylen Waddle. Sullivan should do them a favor and find them new homes with teams that are closer to competing.

Miami Dolphins future won't include Jon-Eric Sullivan's building block pieces

No matter how you view the Dolphins' timeline to resetting the franchise, the guys on the roster today will not be a part of it three or four years from now. That's just the way the NFL works. Everyone saying that Achane is untouchable should rethink this.

De'Von Achane

The Dolphins need to figure out his contract, and it could happen later this offseason. His extension will come with large guarantees, and he is worth it, but there is no third contract on the horizon. If Achane continues to play at an elite level, he will inevitably price himself out of his own Dolphins' future.

If the Dolphins can get high value for him now, they should.

Jordyn Brooks

Everyone loves Brooks' passion and "no-quit" attitude, but like Achane, an extension will only take him so far. Brooks isn't going to win a championship with the Dolphins, and he likely won't be around to see them get back to the playoffs, even if that happens three seasons from now.

Aaron Brewer

The anchor on the offensive line, Brewer, is more than just a center. He has emerged as a leader on the team, but...yes, there is always a but, Brewer has seven seasons under his belt, another three puts him at 10. Is there an avenue for the Dolphins to retain him three seasons from now? Probably, but if they can get value for him now, why not explore it?

Patrick Paul

Paul is intriguing as he is still young, but that also brings value. Could he net the Dolphins a reduced Laremy Tunsil-type trade package? Maybe, and I would trust Sullivan to use the draft picks much better than Grier did.

The biggest issue is that you can't trade everyone. For every player you move on from, you have to refill their spot and develop that player while buying yourself maybe an extra year at most.

What's next?

For Sullivan, Achane seems to be the most likely departure. His contract will be high, and his playing window as a running back will be three years max. The Dolphins won't likely get more for him than they will now, and that could be hard to pass up.