Dolphins' offense can dominate Raiders' defense if these 4 things happen

The new look, same scheme Miami Dolphins offense will be interesting to watch this year, as Bobby Slowik puts his own spin on a system that was designed by former head coach Mike McDaniel. The system will be similar, but the Dolphins lack the same level of playmakers that McDaniel had.

Slowik has to do more with less, but that isn't a bad thing. The Dolphins have unproven talent right now, but it's still talent. The focus is clearly going to be getting De'Von Achane the ball, but the Raiders know that as well.

Slowik's options are simple: take the Raiders' ability to stop Achane to task, force them to adjust to the other players on the offense, or take what the Raiders give them and make them pay for it. One thing is certain: if they can win in these four areas, they will put enough points on the scoreboard to win.

The Miami Dolphins best offensive game plan will rely on patience and physicality

Kadyn Proctor must hold down the left side

The Dolphins' offensive line strength is on the left side, where rookie Kadyn Proctor and Patrick Paul have formed a formidable wall of size, quickness, and power. On Sunday, they will either face Kwity Paye or Maxx Crosby, and they have to stop them.

Miami's best chances are to run the ball, and it makes sense to put Achane behind the two hulking offensive linemen. If Proctor can hold his own with the inside pressure from Adam Butler, Paul will have an easier time on the outside.

The Dolphins are going to test both sides of the field, but what they would really love to do is control the clock from the center/guard gap, and that's where Proctor will earn his money. Succeed here, and the offense is going to click all day long.

Greg Dulcich is set up for a huge game

Let's take an honest look at how things will go this Sunday against the Raiders' defense. Achane will be their focus. Stopping him is their key to success. The Dolphins WRs have not shown they are ready for the NFL yet because they haven't played in a real game against real competition. Even Malik Washington has question marks as a full-time starter.

If Achane is limited, the WRs won't find success, and the only other outlet for Willis is Dulcich. The Raiders may be confident that they can cover him with a linebacker; that's a mistake. Dulcich could lead the team in receptions this week. More importantly, however, is that if he sees success, the Raiders will change their coverage, and that could give Willis running lanes as Dulcich pulls the linebackers.

Even if his stat line isn't great, keep an eye on how he effects the play of Willis.

Caleb Douglas carries the WR unit on his back

For Douglas, his first game may not be about stats, catches, yards, or even targets, but his route running will be a defining reason the Dolphins win. Douglas can cross the field easily, and with his quick cut bursts, he will be hard to handle one-on-one. Miami has to keep him from getting into physical, contested situations, and the best way to do that is to use his ability to break in routes.

A lot of fans are expecting a breakout of sorts for Chris Bell, but it's too early for that. Douglas is the WR to watch in this game, and if he succeeds in stretching the secondary, the Dolphins offense is going to put points on the board. Willis has developed a solid rapport with Douglas, and it should be on display Sunday.

Malik Willis has to be poised in the pocket

The Dolphins' new starting QB has the experience not to get overwhelmed in the pocket, but he isn't playing in Green Bay anymore. The talent level in Miami isn't strong outside of Achane, but they are good enough to give him options.

Willis can afford to do something most QBs don't do often enough: he can sit back and take what the Raiders give him. The Dolphins can't simply attack the Raiders' defense and hope they can pull off a win. If they are patient and play fundamentally sound, Willis will be able to make plays through the air and with his legs.

The pressure to win is on the Raiders, not the Dolphins. Willis can dictate the game tempo simply by taking what the Raiders give him. That will be the biggest key to winning. He can't afford to get tunnel vision.