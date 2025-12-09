Dolphins' overlooked playmaker is boosting Tua Tagovailoa in a surprising way

The Miami Dolphins defeated the New York Jets on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Even though it seems unrealistic, the Dolphins are still on the verge of making the playoffs. Mike McDaniel resurrected the team and his career over these last couple of weeks with four straight wins.

This season has undoubtedly fallen short of fans’ expectations. Still, these recent victories have transformed frustration into optimism. With a favorable remaining schedule (aside from the final matchup against the Patriots), the Dolphins have a genuine chance to sustain this momentum.

Despite any hope, there is one thing nobody is talking about. There is one player who has become a reliable offensive weapon when Tua Tagovailoa struggles to throw the ball to his usual targets.

Greg Dulcich has become a key contributor for the Dolphins

The encounter against the Jets was a breaking point for Tua. Even if the Dolphins are winning games, it is common knowledge that De’Von Achane’s performances throughout the season covered the quarterback’s bad games.

Even though the Jets didn’t pose a real threat during the game, there were moments when Tua rolled out of the pocket looking for another option. Luckily, tight end Greg Dulcich was right there to catch the ball and pick up yards, or even a first down.

It is not the first time the former Alabama QB has struggled to find a pass while scrambling. The difference is that before, he didn’t have a teammate who ran near him to throw the ball. Dulcich has become that guy.

Sunday’s game is proof of that. At MetLife Stadium, the former TE for the New York Giants had three targets and three receptions. All of them when Tua ran out of options in the pocket, and he wanted to secure a few more yards.

This is great news for the Dolphins, as they found a reliable weapon in critical moments when the QB can’t throw in rhythm. In Dulcich’s last five games, he had 18 targets and 13 receptions, according to Pro Football Reference. You might say, how is this a reliable weapon when he has fewer than 20 targets and doesn’t catch every ball he has been thrown?

If you look at the tapes of these five games, you’ll notice Tua targets Dulcich when he is on the run or when his other common options are blocked. Leaving him only with a few but crucial passes to keep the offensive momentum alive. That’s why his longest reception has been only 23 yards.

Mike McDaniel and Tua use the former Denver Broncos as a safety valve in certain moments of the game, and he is fulfilling his role. With the running backs stopped and the wide receivers covered, Dulcich has become the reliable weapon every Dolphins fan should appreciate.