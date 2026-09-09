Dolphins' Patrick Paul has an unorthodox strategy to slow down Maxx Crosby

The Miami Dolphins kick off their 2026 season in Las Vegas this coming weekend, and their best offensive tackle has a trick up his sleeve to neutralize one of the best defensive players in the league.

Patrick Paul may find himself taking snaps across from Raiders veteran Maxx Crosby, and if that happens, he knows that he has a bag of tricks to keep him off his game, and it has nothing to do with physicality.

Paul met with the media this week and was asked about the task of stopping Crosby. After acknowledging the fact that Crosby is good, he also pointed out that his skin isn't very thick.

"I feel like he's a hothead," Paul said of Crosby. "So a lot of things you could get into his game with that."

Miami Dolphins' Patrick Paul will try to work his trash-talking skills to keep Maxx Crosby off his game

Paul is notorious for his in-game trash-talking, something he perfects in practice. Paul believes Crosby's physicality and mental toughness can be broken down, or at least affected, by getting in his head.

Paul's move is risky and could just as easily backfire. If Paul is going to work on getting Crosby to make mental errors, he first has to stop him; that's not an easy task.

Paul said that Crosby has a high motor and that the plan is to "Displace him off his game. He plays with a lot of swagger."

The Dolphins match up well with the Raiders despite the amount of inexperience on their roster. Miami's offensive line should be able to hold their own, and that will allow Malik Willis to make plays through the air, on the ground, and with his own legs. It all starts, however, with how well the line plays.

The Dolphins will enter the season opener as 3.5-point underdogs. It's expected to be a close game. Kirk Cousins will get the start for the Raiders. Miami will start five of their rookie draft picks and undrafted rookie D.J. Herman.

Winning this weekend would be a huge boost for the Dolphins' morale after losing all three of their preseason games. Jeff Hafley has made it clear that this team isn't phoning it in, but the stretch after Vegas is going to be a tough one that features several playoff teams from a year ago. If Miami wants to avoid a potentially lengthy losing streak to start the season, Paul's plan needs to work as planned.