Dolphins players who could shock fans with a breakout season in 2026

There has been a lot of negativity surrounding the Miami Dolphins roster this year. From leadership questions to roster guarantees, the Dolphins made a mess on the counter and now have to fix it.

The good news is that it was all by design. Jon-Eric Sullivan knew what had to be done, so he gutted the roster and started the franchise over. Miami brought in a lot of new faces, some familiar to this new regime. In some cases, like Kion Smith, it was a catalyst for his departure, but for others, it might be the opportunity they have needed to become better.

For players hoping to not only make the final roster but also leave an undeniable impression on the coaches that they can be part of the future, this training camp will be a fight for their lives. Some players are in a great position to stand out, and fans could be blown away by their development.

5 Miami Dolphins players that are on the verge of breaking out

Jonah Savaiinaea

The Dolphins had a great offensive line coach in Savaiinaea's rookie season. Butch Barry is considered one of the best among his peers. He couldn't help the rookie guard. A year later, Savaiinaea has a new line coach, a new offensive coordinator, and a new direction.

The Dolphins' new staff don't want finesse. That was what McDaniel wanted from his linemen. An inability to move around quickly to get out in front of his blazing fast offense. These coaches want more discipline and a lot of physical punch. For Savaiinaea, this might be the change he needed to prove he belongs in the NFL.

Theo Wease, Jr.

Wease and Quinn Ewers shone throughout training camp before last season. Ewers' connection with Wease helped the first-year WR make the practice squad. When Ewers took over the starting job, Wease got opportunities in games. He looked good.

This year, he is making a strong case for the final 53, and if he makes it, he may push for playing time. Wease is well-rounded and capable of excelling in the NFL. He may prove that this season.

Jason Marshall, Jr.

For all the hype that has been given to Chris Johnson, Marshall is proving he can handle the outside role across from the rookie. Marshall has looked good throughout the offseason work, but he could be in line for the starting job. If he gets it, Marshall could give the Dolphins their future starter. He has the potential to be that good, and this year he might just explode onto the scene and lock his roster spot for years to come.

Greg Dulcich

By default, Dulcich is the starter, but the expectations of what the Dolphins TEs will do in 2026 have been minimal. Dulchich showed he can excel in this offensive system. He and Malik Willis will get on the same page if they haven't already, and given the lesser talent of the WR room, Dulcich is setting up for a breakout year in 2026.

Chop Robinson

Dolphins fans have been waiting for Robinson to showcase the raw talent he had at Penn State. So far, his career over two seasons has been great for only half of his rookie year. No one is making a lot of positive predictions for Robinson this year, but they shouldn't sleep on him. Entering his third season, he is getting a defensive scheme that fits his playing style better and a coach who knows how to maximize twitchy, explosive edge rushers.