Dolphins' post-draft starting lineup may give fans a sliver of hope in 2026

The Miami Dolphins made some bold moves during the three-day NFL Draft. The investment isn't in this season but in the future. Miami hopes to develop these players, and they have hopes that all 13 will not only make the roster but also contribute.

If that happens, it would be a huge change in the way things have been done over the last nine years of Chris Grier's leadership. Miami has struggled to draft players who contribute right away, especially in a positive way.

Most Dolphins fans are not expecting the team to be competitive this season. Not to the point of challenging for the playoffs, but a young team can sometimes surprise you. This season, Miami's roster suddenly doesn't look as bad as it did in March.

Miami Dolphins will rely on inexperience on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball

Potential offensive starters and key depth pieces

Quarterback - Malik Willis

QB 2 - Quinn Ewers

The Dolphins are banking on Willis being the player he showed he could be in three games with the Packers. Miami is betting more on his leadership than his play on the field this year. Ewers is coming off a promising yet mixed three-game start to end last season.

Running back - De'Von Achane

RB 2 - Jaylen Wright/Ollie Gordon

Miami's offense will only go as far as Achane's legs can take them. He is the Dolphins' offense until Willis can prove his Packers' highlights were not flukes. With Achane running the ball and the threat of Willis running with it as well, Miami's run game could be superior.

Tight end - Greg Dulcich

TE 2 - Will Kacmarek/Ben Sims

The tight end room is probably the weakest unit on offense now. Despite the WR room being inexperienced, this unit is void of proven, consistent talent, but the Dolphins are not looking for a big pass-catcher from the position; they want guys to help the rushing attack.

WR 1 - Jalen Tolbert

WR 2 - Tutu Atwell

WR 3 - Malik Washington

WR 4 - Rookie

Miami's WR room won't scare defenses, but solid route-running will allow the Dolphins to nickel-and-dime the field. They will get a boost from Chris Bell when he returns, but fans shouldn't expect much from either the player or the position this year.

RT - Austin Jackson

RG - Jonah Savaiinaea

C - Aaron Brewer

LG - Kadyn Proctor

LT - Patrick Paul

The two names to watch that are not considered starters are Jamaree Salyer and D.J. Campbell. If and when Jackson gets hurt, Proctor will slide outside. That will leave one opening spot at guard, but Savaiinaea has to be better, or both Salyer and Campbell will be starting. That might not be a bad thing.

Potential Defensive starters and key depth

LDE - Chop Robinson

DT Zach Sieler

DT Kenneth Grant

RDE - Josh Uche

Miami's front will be dependent on the play of Robinson and Grant. We already know who Seiler plays, and the expectations for Uche on the other boundary are not high. He will be pushed by rookie Trey Moore and veteran David Ojabo. The good news is there are promising players at each of those positions, including Zeke Biggers and Jordan Phillips on the interior, and Max Llewelllyn and Moore on the edge.

WLB - Tyrel Dodson

MLB Jordyn Brooks

It's not entirely clear what defensive scheme Hafley will run in his first year as the Dolphins' head coach. There will be rotational players, but Miami could use a four-linebacker system. If they do, Jacob Rodriguez will play inside next to Brooks, and Kyle Louis will line up opposite Dodson.

CB 1 - Chris Johnson

CB 2 - Storm Duck/JuJu Brents

NB - Jason Marshall

SS - Dante Trader

FS - Lonnie Johnson

The Dolphins' secondary is still a mess, but the addition of Chris Johnson helps. Miami couldn't address both boundary corner spots this year, but they like what they have seen from both Brents and Duck, which will make for good competition.