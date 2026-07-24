Dolphins QB room may have a new name right before training camp starts

The Miami Dolphins are banking on Malik Willis becoming a franchise-level quarterback. They are also confident that Quinn Ewers can hold down the offense should Willis struggle or get injured.

Beyond the two of them, there are question marks. Cam Miller and Mark Gronowski are both total wild cards. Next year, they may be picking in the top three of the draft, where a franchise QB prospect could be added, but that is a conversation for the future.

The Dolphins, per reports, are working out UFL MVP Jack Plummer next week. The additional QB would provide Miami with more competition for the emergency third-string quarterback role.

Jack Plummer to workout for the Miami Dolphins after UFL MVP season

Plummer's 2026 was good enough to catch the eyes of Dolphins' scouts. His 17 touchdowns and 2,188 yards were enough for the MVP. He threw only one interception and ran for 189 yards and two scores in 10 games.

After going undrafted in 2024, Plummer signed with the Carolina Panthers, where he spent two seasons.

Plummer isn't just working out for Miami. He is making his NFL rounds with the hopes of landing on a squad before training camp. The Orlando Storm QB is also set to meet with the 49ers as well.

Plummer would be a solid alternative to Miller and Gronowski, but it's still unlikely that the Dolphins will carry three QBs on the 53-man roster this year. Next year, they may not have a choice if they draft a top QB prospect.

Jon-Eric Sullivan is at least going through options. Miami has not had a good stable of QBs behind their primary starter. Fans remember all too well watching Tua Tagovailoa go down, thus leaving the team searching through the waiver wire mid-season to find someone.

Plummer has yet to take a single snap in a regular season football game, but he has been able to gain experience in his one season in the UFL.

With training camp around the corner, it's smart to add another body to the roster. Five QBs, even for camp, may be overkill, and that means one of two QBs on the roster may not be here next week, if, of course, the Dolphins sign Plummer.