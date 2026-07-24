Dolphins 53-man roster projection reveals Jon Eric Sullivan's Packers influence

Jon-Eric Sullivan is the general manager of the Miami Dolphins. While the fact that he honed his craft in Green Bay does not automatically mean he will replicate it in Miami, it makes for a sensible starting point to determine how the new regime operates in terms of roster construction.

With training camp on the horizon, we assembled the initial roster build for each Packers team over the last 10 seasons. We averaged out the numbers to see how many players Jon-Eric Sullivan and his former bosses kept at each position. The goal: to see how things might play out in Miami in Sullivan's first rodeo as the head honcho.

Using this as a roadmap, here's the Phin Phanatic's latest 'way-too-early' initial 53-man roster prediction, with rookies denoted by an asterisk.

The Green Bay way is a far cry from what Miami Dolphins fans had become accustomed to under past regimes

Quarterback (2): Malik Willis, Quinn Ewers

The Packers opted to keep only two quarterbacks in seven of the last 10 years. The Dolphins didn't draft a late-round QB, making it easier to roll with Malik Willis and Quinn Ewers in 2026. Willis was handed the starting job the moment he signed his hefty contract, and Ewers proved himself capable of at least competent play last year — this room seems set.

Running Back (3): De'Von Achane, Jaylen Wright, Ollie Gordon II

Green Bay was all over the place at running back, sometimes opting for two and other times four, averaging a perfect three for the 10-year sample. The Dolphins have a three-headed monster that has shown considerable potential, and joining them together makes for a complete room.

Wide Receiver (6): Jalen Tolbert, Tutu Atwell, Malik Washington, Caleb Douglas*, Kevin Coleman Jr.*, Theo Wease Jr.

On average, the Packers kept 6.2 receivers on their initial roster. As soon as the Dolphins opted for three draft picks in the receiver group, things got infinitely more competitive. The rookies will assuredly make the team. Wease Jr. winds up the beneficiary of Chris Bell needing to rehab to begin the season, while the veterans lead the way.

Tight End (4): Greg Dulcich, Ben Sims, Will Kacmarek*, Seydou Traore*

For a time, it appeared that the Dolphins' Ben Sims signing aged poorly after Miami double-dipped at tight end in the draft. In six out of the last 10 years, the Packers have started with four tight ends. Thus, there is room for everyone in this projection.

Offensive Line (9): Patrick Paul, Kadyn Proctor*, Aaron Brewer, Jonah Savaiinaea, Austin Jackson, Jamaree Salyer, Charlie Heck, D.J. Campbell*, Andrew Meyer

The Dolphins' offensive line is mostly set, minus the competition at right guard between Savaiinaea and Salyer. With the Packers opting for 9.4 offensive linemen a year, this could even wind up as a spot where an outside waiver addition cracks the roster. Otherwise, Meyer locks up the last spot because of his ability to play center.

Interior Defensive Line (6): Zach Sieler, Kenneth Grant, Jordan Phillips, Zeek Biggers, Rene Konga*, Matthew Butler

The Packers have opted for an average of 5.6 defensive tackles a year in our sample. This allows them to keep grizzled veteran Sieler, the three up-and-coming sophomores, and UDFA Rene Konga. Butler is on tenuous ground as perhaps the 53rd player on the roster.

EDGE Rushers (6): Chop Robinson, Josh Uche, Trey Moore*, Max Llewellyn*, Robert Beal Jr., Mason Reiger*

Usually, the Packers went lighter at EDGE players with five. Because the Dolphins have 10 under contract and none has carved out a name for himself, they opt to use one of those limbo spots on the intriguing Reiger. There will be boundless opportunities for each of the rookies to get work, allowing the cream to rise to the top.

Linebacker (4): Jordyn Brooks, Jacob Rodriguez, Kyle Louis, Willie Gay Jr.

Our first real curveball comes at linebacker, where in this projection the Dolphins traded Tyrel Dodson to Cincinnati for a sixth-round pick. It simply makes too much sense to move on from the older, more expensive Dodson to make room for the ballyhooed rookie Rodriguez. Louis will also factor in as a versatile defender. The Packers opted for an average of 4.1 linebackers each season.

Cornerback (6): Chris Johnson*, JuJu Brents, Jason Marshall Jr., Darrell Baker Jr., Alex Austin, Marco Wilson

The Dolphins' biggest question mark may be at nickel cornerback. It's been reported that Marshall Jr. will be returning to his natural position outside. In this projection, the speedy and gritty Marco Wilson takes the job for his hometown team, while there's a five-man race for the outside corner spots. Over the last 10 years, the Packers have kept an average of 5.8 cornerbacks on their initial rosters.

Safety (4): Dante Trader Jr., Lonnie Johnson Jr., Michael Taaffe*, Zayne Anderson

Trader Jr. has emerged as a leader of the team. Johnson Jr. has heard similar praises as a veteran brought on board to help instill a culture. As the team's oldest player, save for Sieler and the specialists, he will be expected to mentor the youngsters. Zayne Anderson also comes as a culture guy, following Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley from Green Bay, where they kept 4.9 safeties on average. Ultimately, the sixth EDGE spot went to Reiger rather than a fifth safety, as Miami has no slam-dunk options behind the top four.

Specialists (3): Zane Gonzalez, Bradley Pinion, Tucker Addington

It may come as a shock, but teams rarely carry more than one specialist per position at kicker, punter, and long snapper. The Packers are no different. In this exercise, Gonzalez wins the job with his powerful leg, and the fact that he was the first target of Miami's front office seemingly indicates a leg up. Pinion and Addington run unopposed as of this writing.

Physically Unable to Perform List (1): Chris Bell

From the moment the Dolphins drafted Chris Bell, it was understood that this might be a redshirt year for him. It's unclear when the rookie will be ready to hit the field, though it's highly unlikely that he'll be ready to go when the season begins.

Traded (1): Tyrel Dodson

Finally, the trade that was referenced earlier — Cincinnati has a desperate need at linebacker and plans to lean on a pair of second-year players in 2026. If they truly intend to make a run, they ought to augment the group with a solid veteran like Dodson, whose affordable $3.1 million salary is hardly an impediment.