Dolphins rookie stock report as next phase of camp begins

The Miami Dolphins' introductory phase of training camp is over. Fans are in the stands, and the pads are on the shoulders. The Dolphins' soft sessions are giving way to the physical full-contact practices that will take the veterans and the rookies to the next level.

In just over a week, the Dolphins rookies will face their first big test, a joint practice with the Washington Commanders. There is a much different feel when the guys lining up across from you are not wearing the same colors.

After six practices, several rookies have stepped up, while others have taken a backseat.

Miami Dolphins rookie training camp updates after the first padded practices

Kadyn Proctor, OL

Proctor has gone through the expected growing pains of a rookie offensive lineman, but so far, he and left tackle Patrick Paul are providing a wall on the left side. Proctor is looking physical and, more importantly, fast at left guard. When the pads were put on, he handled his own against Zach Sieler, but made enough mistakes to build upon. The questions surrounding his practice effort have been put to bed.

Verdict: Stock up

Chris Johnson, CB

How do you say day-one starter without actually naming a player a day-one starter? You say, Chris Johnson. The first-round cornerback has been exemplary in his first camp thus far. His leadership has been on display, but more importantly, he is quickly proving to be a lockdown corner with the instincts that made him a top prospect coming into light. Johnson is turning heads, and his work ethic is rubbing off on those around him. He is becoming the leader of the secondary.

Verdict: Stock up

Jacob Rodriguez, LB

Miami's only second-round pick is already making national news. He continues to prove that his ability to force turnovers in college will translate to the next level. The rookie is keeping close contact with Jordyn Brooks and learning from the veterans how to be an NFL linebacker. He is consistently getting his name mentioned after practices for the right reasons. If it's possible, he is already exceeding expectations.

Verdict: Stock up

Caleb Douglas, WR

Color the fanbase shocked! Douglas has been one of the most consistent receivers on the roster through the first handful of practices. His route running is noticeably good, his ability to make contested catches was called out by his head coach, and he is becoming a favorite target of QB Malik Willis. For a guy that many projected to be a reach in round three, he has so far proven that is not the case.

Verdict: Stock up

Will Kacmarek, TE

We can't truly label Kacmarek as having had bad practices, but we can say he isn't getting much attention. Part of that is due to him being primarily a blocking TE. With Greg Dulcich banged up now, maybe he gets more reps in the passing game, but as a blocker, his name not being mentioned often is also a good thing.

Verdict: Stock even

Chris Bell, WR

Bell has not taken a single snap in training camp as he recovers from his ACL injury from last year. His stock is up, however, due to his running routes on the practice field before and after sessions. He continues to get closer to being ready.

Verdict: Stock up

Trey Moore, EDGE

The Dolphins are hoping that Moore can become a solid edge rusher, but through six camps, he has been awfully quiet. To be fair, the Dolphins haven't had many padded practices, but several veterans are getting good work ahead of him. He still has work to do.

Verdict: Stock down

Seydou Traore, TE

Traore is showcasing his ability to make plays in the passing game. He has been working well within the Bobby Slowik system, and if his progress continues, he could start climbing up the depth chart.

Verdict: Stock up

The other draft picks

Through six practices, some of the rookies, like Michael Taafe, have made plays. Taafe had an interception, but was called out by Jeff Hafley for being in the wrong position on the field. Injuries will provide guys like D.J. Campbell and others more reps, but for the most part, these players and Max Llwellyn, Kyle Louis, and Kevin Coleman are neither up nor down. Quiet can sometimes be a good thing.