Dolphins run wild on Jets in a lopsided showdown from start to finish

The Miami Dolphins have now won 5 of their last six games, and it doesn't take a rocket scientist to see how they are doing it. Since Mike McDaniel took the game out of Tua Tagovailoa's hands, Miami has found the formula to win.

In Week 14, the Dolphins started off fast with Tagovailoa leading the Dolphins to three consecutive touchdowns to open the game. Once the Jets began to take away the throwing lanes, McDaniel adjusted his game plan and ran it down the Jets' throats.

The Dolphins have become a bona fide run-first offense since they lost to the Browns in Week 7. They put 141 yards on the Falcons before dropping to just 87 on a short week to the Ravens. Following that game, McDaniel has led his team on a rushing explosion.

Dolphins manhandle Jets with over 200 yards rushing despite losing De'Von Achane

Since losing to the Ravens, Miami has totaled 197 yards rushing against the Bills, then 169 against the Commanders. They put up another 164 last week against the Saints, but in Week 14, they put up 239 yards on the Jets and scored three touchdowns.

The timing isn't coincidental. Tagovailoa has struggled as a passer throughout the season. While he hasn't necessarily lost a game for the team, he hasn't been the guy who has led them to victory either.

Miami rode Achane to 92 yards on seven carries before he suffered a rib injury that ended his day in the late second quarter. Miami turned to Jaylen Wright in the second half and kept Achane on the sideline. Wright put up 107 yards, and Ollie Gordon added another 17. Even Jaylen Waddle ran once for 21 yards on the first offensive series.

The Dolphins are winning because they are relying on the strength of their offense. The Jets knew Miami was going to pound the ball, but they couldn't stop them. Next week, the Steelers will try to slow them down, something they have struggled to do over their past two games. It could be another big day for the Dolphins' ground game.