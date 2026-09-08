Dolphins would be the perfect team for Darius Slayton to land on his feet

The New York Giants surprisingly cut wide receiver Darius Slayton on Monday. The Miami Dolphins could use some veteran experience in the WR room, and there may be a reason to be cautiously optimistic that the Dolphins might show interest.

Dolphins WR coach Tyke Tolbert was with the Giants for three seasons and coached Slayton in New York. It's a familiar name, a familiar coach, and maybe Slayton can give the room the boost they need.

The #Giants have announced the release of WR Darius Slayton. The 2019 fifth-round pick moves on after 296 catches in 106 games over seven seasons in East Rutherford. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 7, 2026

Darius Slayton's connection to the Miami Dolphins' WR coach could be fortuitous

The longest-tenured Giant is out the door. Slayton was the leading veteran in the facility. Drafted in the 5th round of the 2019 draft, Slayton became a reliable receiver option. His production is good enough for 15th on the All-Time Giants receiving list.

Slayton isn't the vocal leader the Dolphins are looking for, but his teammates loved him, and his reputation for being a team player is exactly what the Dolphins need. Miami has the leaders; they need more of the guys who know how to play at this level

Slayton finishes his Giants career with 296 receptions and 4,435 yards. He has 22 touchdowns on his resume as well.

John Harbaugh is going with younger guys and saving some cap space with the release. Slayton's production has started to wane, but he can still bring experience. The Giants opted to keep Odell Beckham Jr. over the veteran.

Slayton has not caught more than 39 passes over the last two seasons despite being healthy enough to play in nearly every game. Throughout his career, he was never a number one receiver or even a consistently called-up number two, but he has taken advantage of his opportunities.

If he were to join the Dolphins, it would be another crowded room that heavily leans toward youth, but there is a place for a guy who knows how the league operates. If the Dolphins wanted him, they could find the space.

It would be surprising if any team added him before next week. Veterans who are on the roster in Week 1 will have their contracts for that season fully guaranteed. The Dolphins may not want to allocate money until after the first week is over.

Given the Dolphins' inexperience at the position, Slayton would be an insurance policy who comes with valuable experience in how to play the game. Rookies Chris Bell, Caleb Douglas, and Kevin Coleman Jr. could all learn from his work ethic.

The Dolphins currently have six receivers on the roster. They had seven after the final roster cuts, but there is room Miami can make if they want him.