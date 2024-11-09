Mike McDaniel's infuriating Jaylen Wright comments prove he has learned nothing
By Brian Miller
When the Miami Dolphins drafted Jaylen Wright, it was widely considered a steal across the NFL Draft media. Miami liked him so much that it traded up to get him.
The Dolphins did not have a fourth-round draft pick in the 2024 NFL Draft but they really wanted to take the speedy running back, giving up their own 2025 third-rounder to make a deal. That selection, once expected to be near the bottom of Round 3 and only slightly higher than the Dolphins' expected compensatory picks, now looks like it will be much closer to the top of the round.
If that isn't bad news, the fact Wright is barely being used is another sign of Chris Grier's ineptitude in making draft choices. Consider that Chop Robinson is the only player from this year's class who is consistently contributing. Patrick Paul, drafted in the second round, is a backup, and Mohamed Kamara has been inactive all but one game.
Wright is explosive with the football and he has shown, in limited action, that he is ready for an expanded role. Many believe that Raheem Mostert's ball-handling issues might open the door for more touches, but head coach Mike McDaniel hasn't shown a willingness to make a change. Even his Dolphins teammates know how talented he is.
Mike McDaniel still won't commit to getting Jaylen Wright involved in Dolphins' offense
The Dolphins' head coach was asked yet again about the potential of Wright getting more work, especially considering Mostert's fumble issues in the last two weeks.
"That group, we try to give opportunities to each guy because they deserve it each and every game. I think based upon his performance, Raheem got more attempts. It might've been his first touch was on a third-and-11 that he inflicted force on the defense, and you earn more touches that way," said McDaniel. "That being said, he knows he has to hold on to the ball. We've learned how vital those turnovers can be especially in a one-score game."
What more does Wright have to do? He is averaging 5.0 yards per carry compared to Mostert's 3.9. According to PFF, the rookie is averaging more yards after contact per attempt and has a higher breakaway percentage and Elusive Rating. Wright also has zero fumbles compared to Mostert's two.
RELATED: 4 keys for Dolphins to beat Rams and save season on MNF in Week 10
McDaniel pointed out that Mostert didn't fumble the other 400 times he touched the ball. Despite the direct question about an increased workload, McDaniel avoided a direct answer about Wright and only talked about Mostert, knowing he has to be better in game situations.
This isn't something Dolphins fans want to hear, but McDaniel has shown a propensity for sticking with players he is close to. I wouldn't call it favoritism as much as trust. Fans want to know why the Dolphins continue to draft players who stay on the bench—especially those who are making an impact.
It's hard at the running back position, given the talent and depth the Dolphins have, but McDaniel recognized De'Von Achane was the better option for workload than Mostert, yet he still tends to give Mostert more touches than the other backs. At some point, Mostert should be relegated to red-zone work and let the bulk of the other carries go to Wright and Achane.
That doesn't appear to be something that will happen anytime soon, and it will hurt the Dolphins' offense.