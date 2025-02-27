Mike McDaniel shares update on Terron Armstead's future with Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins will have an interesting offseason, and they could eventually see a new starting left tackle if Terron Armstead is released or retires.

Speaking with the media at the NFL Combine, McDaniel said Armstead's future is still up in the air but that the team is making their preparations for the season with the understanding he won't be back.

Ahead of the 2024 season, Armstead was contemplating a return as opposed to retiring. He did, in fact, come back, and he ended up having a great season. Now, a year later, will he return to Miami? McDaniel doesn't know when that decision will be made, according to the Sun Sentinel’s David Furones earlier this week.

The Dolphins will need to make their own decisions as well. Patrick Paul was drafted last year in the second round to eventually replace Armstead. If Armstead returns for another season, Paul waits another year to get on the field consistently.

On the other hand, the Dolphins need to figure out their salary cap future as well. Releasing Armstead prior to the league new year in March doesn't make a lot of sense, but they could make him a post-June 1st release and save $15 million.

When Armstead is healthy, the Dolphins offense runs a lot better, but he is rarely healthy. Last year was an exception. Armstead started 15 of 17 games for the Dolphins.

Miami Dolphins OT Terron Armstead will need to make a decision before the start of free agency

Miami could also be talking with Armstead about a restructured contract if he opts to return. It is hard to imagine he would decide to play another year only to be released and forced to up and relocate at this stage of his career.

Armstead wants to spend more time with his family, so this may be a case of him telling the Dolphins he will be back, provided they don't release him.

Armstead is under contract with the Dolphins, but he still needs to let them know what his intentions are by the start of the new year. It would provide him time to find another team if he wanted to, and the Dolphins didn't want him back but would also give Miami time to figure out their next move.

While Paul is penciled in as the replacement, they would still need to address the position in free agency or the draft.

