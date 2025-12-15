MNF could reveal which team truly won Dolphins-Steelers offseason swap

Back in 2019, the Miami Dolphins jump-started their current era by sending young defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a number of picks, most notably the Steelers' first-round pick.

Six years later, the two teams made another blockbuster deal, this time swapping former All-Pro defenders. Jalen Ramsey (and Jonnu Smith) were sent Pittsburgh's way, and the Dolphins welcomed home Fitzpatrick to help their young and unproven secondary.

So far, both sides have strong reasons to believe that they won the trade. The Steelers are 7-6, nothing special, but lead the AFC North thanks in part to Ramsey's contributions. The Dolphins, meanwhile, have rallied from a 1-6 start to climb almost back to .500, and Fitzpatrick is having his best season since his 2022 All-Pro season.

With the two squads set to face off on Monday Night Football, how that game turns out will go a long way in determining who came out on top of the trade this time around.

Miami Dolphins-Pittsburgh Steelers showdown will determine the winner of their blockbuster offseason trade

How two defensive backs play in a game being played in sub-freezing temperatures likely won't be the biggest factor in determining the outcome, but these two may be the exception. Ramsey has taken on a more traditional role for Pittsburgh due to injuries at the position, while Fitzpatrick has done the opposite, playing more snaps in the slot this season than he has since his rookie season with Miami.

It's hard not to find it ironic that they have essentially taken over each other's roles on their respective defenses. Even their strengths seem to have swapped, with Ramsey struggling in coverage but tackling better than he ever has, and Fitzpatrick bouncing back as a cover player but tackling worse than he has in years.

Ramsey's ability to fly downhill in run defense will be paramount to the Steelers' chances of slowing down Miami's resurgent rushing attack, and Fitzpatrick's versatility in coverage will be a huge asset against the multitude of tight ends and receivers that Pittsburgh deploys in the slot.

How well these two do their jobs, and, more importantly, who can deliver a big play, could easily be what swings the game in one team's favor.

That being said, there is one advantage the Steelers currently have over the Dolphins when it comes to the long-term view of the trade. Ramsey is under contract through 2028, while Fitzpatrick's deal only runs through 2026.

Assuming they both continue to play well, the Dolphins would need to extend him if they want to get maximum value for the swap. For the here and now, though, Monday night's matchup could help declare the early winner.