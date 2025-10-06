NFL insider says the quiet part out loud on Tyreek Hill's Dolphins future

Tyreek Hill will continue to support his teammates, even without being able to play for the remainder of the season, but his future with the Miami Dolphins is uncertain. Most fans believe he has played his last game for the team. That seems to coincide with more than just our thoughts.

According to Jonathan Jones of CBS, the Dolphins could release Hill before the 2026 season begins. Not at the start of the season, but before the beginning of the new league year in March.

"But sources have cast doubt on such a speedy return from such a devastating injury even if another surgery ultimately isn't needed," reports Jones. "An outright release before the start of the 2026 league year was always on the table regardless of injury due to how Hill's contract is structured."

Tyreek Hill has likely played his final snap for the Dolphins

Dolphins fans have been chiming in since last January, when Hill ranted in the locker room after a loss to the New York Jets in Week 17. After quitting on the team and leaving the field in the second half, Hill went on a rant about getting out of Miami. Given his attitude then, his salary next year, and the fact that the Dolphins were looking more like a team that would rebuild, Hill was on his way out no matter what.

The injury he suffered last Monday night is only adding outside fuel to a fire that Dolphins fans have been burning for some time.

Miami can't afford to risk the $11 million he will be guaranteed on the third day of the new league year. Or the additional $5 million he will get as a result of a roster bonus. There is too much uncertainty.

Speaking with Josh Moser of WSVN after the injury, Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said Hill would love to play in Miami next year, provided they can come to an arrangement that benefits both sides.

Hill believes he can be ready for Week 1 of the 2026 season, and few doubt that it is a possibility. The problem Hill faces isn't just with his knee. Cutting his salary clears $30 million from Miami's cap. Keeping him for another season is too risky, especially for a team that could very well be transitioning into a new head coaching regime and potentially a change at general manager.

What we do know is that there is almost no chance of a trade happening now. The Dolphins will certainly explore it after the season. Still, the best they could hope for would be one involving future draft capital based on incentives, and even that isn't likely to generate interest in mid-March.

A release in 2026 now feels inevitable.

More Dolphins News and Analysis