Recent NFL report confirms Jevon Holland's fate with Dolphins

The NFL reportedly informed teams on Wednesday that it plans to raise the salary cap from $255 million in 2024 to an amount between $277.5 million to $281.5 million this year, according to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero. While this will give the Miami Dolphins cap relief, it won't be enough to save one player's job.

Jevon Holland is set to be a free agent, and while the Dolphins will potentially get nearly $26 million in extra spending money this offseason, they still won't have enough to keep Holland.

Miami general manager Chris Grier could probably work the numbers and offer Holland a contract that might be competitive on the market, but this expected increase will more than likely give the team room to operate in free agency on mid-tier free agents.

Holland has already said he would love to return to the Dolphins, but he also said that he has been playing his whole career to get to this point (free agency.)

For Holland, as we have said many times, it's about the money and nothing more. He should hit it while he has a chance. If he continues to stay along the same plane ride and not take a step forward, he may not see this kind of money again over his career.

Holland is projected to receive a contract around the $85 million range this offseason averaging about $20 million per year with a guaranteed amount potentially around $55 million. That's more than the Dolphins probably want to pay right now.

Decision by Miami Dolphins not to extend Jevon Holland in 2024 a big sign of their plans

Miami could have extended Holland prior to last season but chose to wait and he wound up not playing as well in 2024 as he had in previous seasons.

If the Dolphins were not high on getting him locked up early and risked him having a breakout year, they got a down year and still a highly projected contract. They aren't expected to use the franchise tag on him either, making it all but certain he hits the market this offseason.

The new money Miami will have available will still need to be used to replace Holland as well as other players. Miami will still need to clear some space but the rise in cap room helps. It just won't help keep Holland.

More Dolphins News and Analysis