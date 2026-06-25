One of Dolphins' biggest draft reaches could yield huge payoff in rookie year

Miami Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan wasn't shy about taking some big swings in the 2026 NFL Draft. Rather than playing it safe in the midst of an ambitious roster overhaul, Sullivan broke the other way often, taking fliers on players and reaching against the consensus big boards.

While there were some praised selections at positions of dire need, like first-round cornerback Chris Johnson, there were some head-scratchers. Ohio State tight end Will Kacmarek was ranked 383rd on PFF's big board, yet Miami turned the card in with his name on it during the third round, with the 87th overall pick.

It's one thing to stick to your guns and draft "your guys." It's another to, you know, reach by about 300 picks on a player who was mostly an afterthought on a loaded Buckeyes team.

The implication of drafting Kacmarek so early was that the Dolphins saw a promising prospect who got lost in the shuffle among many future NFL stars at Ohio State. At least in terms of what Kacmarek's strengths are, he's better positioned to make a large impact as a rookie than many would expect.

Miami Dolphins TE Will Kacmarek has skill set and opportunity to make rookie-year splash

Pass-catching wasn't Kacmarek's strong suit in college. Although he managed 42 receptions for 507 yards and two TDs at Ohio University, once he transferred to Columbus, Kacmarek had only 17 catches in two years.

But Kacmarek was often tasked with the inglorious dirty work in the trenches as an inline tight end, paving running lanes for Buckeye running backs.

According to PFF, the 23-year-old served as a blocker on 340 of his 431 offensive snaps in 2025. He managed an excellent 73.6 run blocking grade and even a 72.7 pass blocking mark on 78 reps.

Josh Edwards of CBS Sports dropped an article not long ago that focused on AFC rookie sleepers who weren't first-round picks. Kacmarek was singled out amid a crowded Miami draft class:

"Kacmarek is best known for his blocking contributions. As the Dolphins began the reconstruction of their roster, they traded away wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and reached a contract extension with running back De'Von Achane. Listen to the message teams are trying to send through their actions."

'Achane is a foundational piece to the new offense and they'll need a blocker like Kacmarek to spring some of those long runs. Kacmarek is a big tight end (6-foot-6, 258) who spent this season behind second-round pick Max Klare and never had more than 22 receptions in a collegiate season. He looks to possess a skill set capable of achieving more in the pass game."

The NFL is moving more toward multiple tight end formations with 12 (and even 13) personnel packages. New Dolphins offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik has prior coaching associations with Sean McVay, Mike McDaniel, Kyle Shanahan, and masterminds of that ilk. Slowik was retained from McDaniel's staff last year and internally promoted to OC by head coach Jeff Hafley.

McDaniel got creative in the running game this past season, even deploying offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill as a de facto extra tight end. Not that Kacmarek is that size, but he's plenty big at 6'5", 261 pounds, and can be a nice complement to Miami's more dangerous receiving threat, Greg Dulcich.

In his last season as Houston Texans offensive coordinator in 2024, Slowik ran 12 personnel at the NFL's third-highest rate, per Sumer Sports. Since the Dolphins' wide receiver depth chart leaves a lot to be desired, Kacmarek's willingness to block should get him in the mix early and often.

Achane is the Fins' most dangerous offensive weapon. The offensive line is in good shape to help him have another phenomenal season, never mind the lanes Malik Willis can open up with his running ability and the contributions Kacmarek could make in his own right as a blocker.

The time is now to buy low on Will Kacmarek stock. He could be one of the most pleasant surprises of this entire 2026 NFL Draft class.