It only took one stat to show why the Dolphins are still Tua Tagovailoa’s team

There may not be a single statistic that will change some fans' impression of Tua Tagovailoa, but maybe it should.

Tagovailoa's biggest problem isn't his accuracy or arm strength; it's his availability. The injuries he has suffered are enough to drive a fan absolutely off the wall. That being said, when he is on the field, the Dolphins are a different team... most of the time.

Last year, Tagovailoa wasn't playing at the level anyone expected after the 2023 season. Part of that was because of his receivers, who were dropping passes, part of that was the offensive line play, and part of that was a running game that was abandoned at times.



Still, Tagovailoa has managed to do something no other quarterback has done recently, as he's the only signal-caller in the league to finish with a passer rating of at least 100 in each of his last three seasons.

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa continues to put up great numbers despite his injuries

It's impressive enough when a QB finishes a weekend in the NFL with a rank of over 100, but it is more. impressive when they can finish a season with that average. The argument might be that it's easier to do when you are not playing a full season. Tagovailoa missed six games last year.

Regardless, Tagovailoa's best attribute is his accuracy. In 2025, the Dolphins need him to play at that level and lead the team, but more importantly, he needs to stay healthy. While Miami added Zach Wilson in free agency and drafted Quinn Ewers, their best chance of success is Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa has looked good during OTAs, and he should look good again in training camp. What he needs to do is look good, play well, and take the team on his shoulders as a leader. Until he can advance the team in the postseason, he will not start to sway his detractors.

This is a critical season for Tagovailoa. While the team's success rests on him, the jobs of Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel may rest on him as well. Fair or unfair as it may be, that is the NFL.

