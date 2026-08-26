Packers players who could follow Jeff Hafley to Dolphins after roster cuts

Since their tenure with the Miami Dolphins began, we've spoken at length about how general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley were/are not tied to the players who were already here, as they simply didn't draft them. Throughout the offseason, we've seen countless players, from Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Bradley Chubb, and even Jaylen Waddle in a pre-draft trade, shown the exit door.

It doesn't go without a cost, however, as the Dolphins are tied up in nearly $180 million of dead money for this season. That didn't stop Sullivan, though, from ensuring that former Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis would be the new face of the Dolphins franchise. Yet, Willis was far from the only Packers member to join Hafley and Sullivan in South Florida.

In fact, Miami has amalgamated several former Packers players and coaches to help rebuild the roster. And it makes you wonder if they're not done. By Sunday, all NFL teams need to be down to 53 players, meaning over 1,000 players will be cut by the weekend. While Hafley and company will be busy deciphering who stays and who goes, Sullivan will be more active in seeing who becomes available. And one has to believe he'll be taking an extra look at his former team.

Current Packers players on the roster bubble or available who could wind up with the Dolphins

Recently, Sullivan admitted that he'd continue looking to churn out the backend of the roster, and that "nobody will sit around comfortably." He even proved as much by claiming a player during last Saturday's preseason game after releasing another earlier that day. Sullivan is the type of GM who constantly looks at the waiver wire to seek ways to improve his team. So it would only be natural for him to pay closer attention to players he and Hafley are familiar with.

Given the number of personnel that has already followed the pair to Dolphins headquarters from Green Bay, it should come as no surprise if Miami makes a waiver claim or two -- or strikes a deal -- on some current Packers players who are on the bubble.

Specifically, we'll focus only on players whom Hafley and Sullivan worked with in Green Bay. Thus, any rookies or newly signed Packers players will not be included, despite several of them being on the defensive line, where the Dolphins need considerable help.

Carrington Valentine, Cornerback

Carrington Valentine is currently listed as a starter on Green Bay's roster, so if Sullivan wants to bring him to Miami, it's likely he'll have to give the Packers something in return. The Dolphins GM knows that, though, which is seemingly why he's already reached out to his former team about Valentine's ability.

The Dolphins were reportedly one of three teams to express interest in Valentine. Given his history with Hafley, though, as his former defensive coordinator, Miami would seemingly be in the driver's seat if any deal were to get done. The Dolphins desperately need CB help, and although Valentine had a down year in 2025, he'd be a tremendous help.

Travis Glover, Offensive Tackle

There is some optimism surrounding the Dolphins' starting five on the offensive line, but like with nearly every other position, they have nothing behind them. The loss of Jamaree Salyer was a brutal blow, and Miami ultimately released him this week with an injury settlement. Yet, the right side of the line remains a concern.

Jonah Savaiinaea has stepped up admirably thus far in his second season and has earned the starting right guard spot. Meanwhile, Austin Jackson is the starter at right tackle until he isn't. Nevertheless, they're both still question marks, which means behind them is an even bigger mystery.

Charlie Heck is still listed ahead of the newly acquired Caedan Wallace on Miami's depth chart, but I'd be surprised if Heck makes it to the final 53. With rookie DJ Campbell the likely candidate to get the backup RG spot at the end of the day, Sullivan could do worse than putting a claim in on Travis Glover.

Glover was drafted by Green Bay in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft and is primarily an RT. Yet, he has versatility and has mostly played RG this year in training camp. However, Anthony Belton has the same type of versatility, which has put Glover on the Packers' roster bubble.

Will Sheppard, Wide Receiver

Will Sheppard could be a player who has a couple of claims put in on him if he doesn't make Green Bay's roster. He signed with Green Bay as an undrafted free agent in 2025, and although he didn't appear in a regular-season game, Sheppard is making a strong case for a roster spot this time around.

For Miami, it may seem like the need for a wide receiver has diminished a bit due to the fast recovery of Chris Bell. However, that couldn't be further from the truth.

Including Bell, three of the Dolphins' top four receivers are rookies, and the other is Malik Washington. Sheppard isn't exactly bringing veteran leadership to the group, but Tutu Atwell has been abysmal, and some fans probably need to be reminded that Jalen Tolbert is on the team; he's been that invisible.

According to Sports Illustrated, the Packers are deep enough at WR that they have three receivers listed on the roster bubble. Therefore, even if Green Bay elects to keep Sheppard, I could see Sullivan putting a claim in on someone from this group.