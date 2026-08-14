Dolphins could solve their biggest defensive problem with one cheap trade

In the midst of a particularly significant rebuild, the Miami Dolphins have more than a few roster holes. A quick gander at the team's first unofficial depth chart paints an uneasy picture roster-wide, but the alarm is particularly deafening at wide receiver and cornerback. While the wide receiver group has at least been buoyed by third-round standout Caleb Douglas and the always-dangerous Malik Washington, Miami's secondary hasn't been quite as lucky.

Each player has had their moments, but the reports coming out of the Dolphins' joint practice with the Washington Commanders really brought the fears to life. By all accounts, Miami's secondary was diced up by the Commanders' quarterbacks with little resistance all practice long. Yes, they were without Darrell Baker Jr., Storm Duck, JuJu Brents, Chris Johnson, and safety Dante Trader Jr., though that still doesn't explain away all the stink.

Baker Jr. and Duck are complete wild cards at this point. Brents has flashed at times, but he once again finds himself dealing with an injury, an all-too-common refrain for the fourth-year man who's only been able to suit up for 18 games in his career. As for Johnson, the expectations remain through the roof for the team's second first-round pick, though he will need a running mate (or two) to emerge from the rest of the group

While there is admittedly still time to get things situated, top-tier front offices are always scouring the league for ways to make the team better. Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox identified a player who should be (or reportedly is) on the trade block for each team. His selection for the Green Bay Packers is screaming Jon-Eric Sullivan's name. That, of course, is none other than cornerback Carrington Valentine.

The Miami Dolphins might be able to fill their biggest defensive need with a player familiar to Jon-Eric Sullivan

Valentine joined the Packers as a seventh-round pick in 2023 and barged his way onto the field in a critical role. He has played at least 57% of defensive snaps for Green Bay over the last three seasons, and his first two years were downright stellar. He allowed passer ratings of 84.8 and 80.1 in his coverage area in 2023 and 2024. Last season was a hiccup, as his passer rating surrendered ballooned to an unsightly 121.2.

Still, the Packers invested heavily at cornerback this offseason. They signed Benjamin St-Juste away from the Los Angeles Chargers as a free agent, before doubling up in the draft with Brandon Cisse in the second round (their top selection) and Domani Jackson in the sixth round. In other words, there are a lot of new faces, and the writing may be on the wall for Carrington Valentine.

Due to his struggles in 2025, now may be the perfect time to try to get him at a discount. What's more, the six-foot Valentine fits general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan's prototype at the position to a T — an obvious development considering Sullivan was part of the group who drafted Valentine in the first place. He would bring to Miami 49 games of experience in which he's racked up 107 tackles, two interceptions, 18 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, and one recovery. Oh, and he still hasn't even turned 25 yet.

Valentine represents precisely the kind of player Jon-Eric Sullivan should be targeting at this point. While Valentine only has one year left on his contract, Miami will be flush with cap space to keep him around if he shines this season. The move makes all the sense in the world, and if the price is right — don't be shocked to see Sullivan pounce.