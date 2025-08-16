Steelers learning why Dolphins felt fine letting go of Jalen Ramsey

When the Miami Dolphins sent Jalen Ramsey to the Pittsburgh Steelers, it left the secondary void of proven boundary talent. After a joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Dolphins shouldn't be remorseful.

Ramsey was smoked by veteran Bucs receiver Mike Evans on Friday. The receiver's day was so good that Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles announced that he had seen enough of Evans and that he won't play this weekend.

The former Dolphins corner would still be better than anyone the team has right now, but hearing his time with the Steelers is not going as well as many had thought, which is perfectly okay with Dolphins fans.

Former Miami Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey struggles to cover elite WR in recent Pittsburgh Steelers practice

Ramsey hasn't said much about his time with the Dolphins and has only made a couple of backhanded jabs at his former head coach. Miami fans have been waiting for him to spill some of the negativity that led to his departure, but it's clear he isn't going to be opening those floodgates any time soon.

Miami has struggled with its cornerbacks, but fans shouldn't be too upset about what they are running with. Ramsey wasn't close to the elite player he used to be. Kendall Fuller spent his time in Miami injured or lost in coverage, and the rest of the secondary was average at best, including Jevon Holland.

The Dolphins are looking at only one returning veteran, Storm Duck, as a starter this season, which has made the trade of Ramsey harder to swallow. Miami failed to address the position early in the draft and avoided it during free agency.

The starting trio includes Duck and Jack Jones on the boundaries with Mike Hilton at nickel. Chances are, the Dolphins will add corners before the season begins after teams make final roster cuts.

They could also add veteran free agents after the first week of the season, when their contracts are not fully guaranteed for the season.

More Miami Dolphins News and Analysis