Polarizing Dolphins rookie could be one of their biggest assets in 2026

The Miami Dolphins will be counting on their 13-member 2026 NFL Draft class to carry a lot of water this season. Or should we say, bail water over a leaking, sinking ship, because this roster is chock full of glaring holes that lack viable solutions to patch them up.

That is, of course, unless GM Jon-Eric Sullivan proves to be a full-blown genius who just drafted a bazillion instant-impact starters.

For real, though, if newly acquired quarterback Malik Willis can match the high-end potential he showed in spot duty for Green Bay the past two years, maybe the Dolphins can shock the world.

But Willis needs some help from his obscure cast of pass-catchers. One of them was Miami's most divisive draft pick, but one ESPN expert believes he'll prove the doubters wrong in a big way.

Miami Dolphins WR Caleb Douglas projected to make an immediate impact despite negative draft discourse

ESPN's Field Yates broke down an extensive list of Day 2 and 3 draft picks who he believes can have an instant impact this coming season. Three Dolphins cracked the list, but most notable among them was ex-Texas Tech wide receiver Caleb Douglas. He was viewed as one of the draft's biggest reaches as the 75th overall pick in Round 3.

Yates actually makes a rather compelling argument for Douglas, built around his low-key versatility for such a big-bodied wideout. Those physical types are normally relegated to pure perimeter duties, yet as Yates explains, Douglas breaks that mold to some degree:

"Several Miami receivers could make this list, as the Dolphins have the thinnest wideout room in the league. But I chose Douglas because of his inside-outside versatility over fellow third-rounder Chris Bell, who is recovering from a November ACL tear, and fifth-rounder Kevin Coleman Jr. At 6-foot-3, 206 pounds, Douglas has the size profile of a perimeter wideout, but he also saw snaps as Texas Tech's big slot last season. His blazing speed (4.39 seconds in the 40-yard dash) should also help him crack the lineup early."

It's doubtful that Douglas will make a living out of the slot, considering he aligned there on only 16.9% of snaps last season. However, he does have the deep speed to be a nice fit in one of the modern West Coast offense's key concepts, Shock. That's just another way of saying the slot runs a fade/clear route to open up room underneath for wide receivers. Against pressure or man coverages, Douglas could be an excellent downfield threat on that route combo in particular.

Douglas did have some concerning drop issues in 2025. To his credit, he's taken public accountability for that problem and believes it's just a matter of detailed work and concentration, which seems fixable as long as he's willing to put the work in.

Caleb Douglas indicated his 6 drops in 2025 - compared with just 3 the previous three seasons - were a concentration issue:



"I'm going to go out there and show everyone I can be more consistent.



(They) were just a lack of detail."#PhinsUp pic.twitter.com/lfgAI9d9mq — The List - Dolphins Podcast (@TheListFinsPod) May 10, 2026

When he did manage to haul the ball in, Douglas posted a strong 15.7 yards per catch in his last year with the Red Raiders. One of his best college teammates is new Dolphins linebacker Jacob Rodriguez, who, along with Douglas, will set the tone for this rookie class and the trajectory of Miami's rebuild overall.

The familiarity factor between Douglas and Rodriguez could help them feed off each other and hit the ground running at the NFL level. Above all else, Douglas needs to prove he can be counted on in a crowded receiving corps that has veterans like Jalen Tolbert, Tutu Atwell, and Malik Washington standing between him and significant playing time.

That's not even to mention the other rookie wideouts in pure slot man Kevin Coleman Jr. and Chris Bell, who, as Yates alluded to, is coming off a torn ACL but could've been a first-round pick if not for that.

Dolphins fans would be thrilled if Yates' rosy forecast for Douglas comes true. The 6'3" playmaker has a lot to prove between now and Week 1 to make that desired rookie-year splash.