7 free agents the Miami Dolphins should sign immediately
By Daulton Drew
With free agency winding down, there are a few moves left to be made. Teams, and aspiring sports writers, are gearing up for the upcoming draft, however, there are some surprising names still available in free agency. Here are a few the Dolphins should kick the tires on.
1. Isaiah Simmons
Look, I get it, he's kind of a bust, but isn't he a fun bust? He still has tons of talent and athleticism; he just needs someone to steer him in the right direction. Why not "players coach" Mike McDaniel and new DC Anthony Weaver? Simmons has been misused and misunderstood since entering the league. I think he would make a great sub-LB in certain packages on obvious passing downs. He can be deployed as a blitzer off the edge with great speed, but his athleticism also shines in coverage. With the LB group the Dolphins have now, pass coverage seems to be a concern. With Simmons, that concern is alleviated. To me, this would be a great signing and is one I've been pulling hard for since free agency started.
2. Calais Campbell
You thought I would go WR3 here huh? Not quite. Not yet. Campbell will be 38 when the season starts. Yikes. But, he is coming off a productive season with Atlanta where he amassed an 80 PFF grade, 56 tackles, and 7 sacks. If we are considering that Phillips or Chubb may not make it back for the start of the season, Campbell seems like a solid stopgap. He and DC Anthony Weaver also worked together in Baltimore, so he has some connection here. Tyus Bowser was a guy I considered, but Campbell makes more sense to me.
3. Hunter Renfrow
Yeah, this isn't OBJ. I have some issues with OBJ. I like the idea of adding him to the offense. I really do. I think he still has juice in the tank and can contribute, but his personal life will be a story. Anything he does in Miami will be front-page news, and, for what it's worth, we already have a receiver like that. Now Renfrow has a horrible PFF grade and barely any stats for the past two years. Have I sold you yet? This is a guy you take a flier on based off of a 100 catch 1,000-yard season he had before Vegas went belly up. I think he still has plenty to offer the right team. As a WR3 chain mover, he could be a good fit. Before you compare him to Berrios or Cracraft, he is better than those guys, or at least he used to be.
4. Emannuel Ogbah
Hello again, old friend. Well, we have discussed signing edge players in case Phillips or Chubb isn't ready for week 1. Why not one we are all too familiar with? Ogbah has not been the player he was during the 2020 or 2021 seasons, but he can still get to the QB and offer some pressure off the edge. If he will come in cheap, why not bring him back?
5. Laken Tomlinson
He was terrible for two years with the Jets, but he was excellent for the 49ers. Guess who else was with the 49ers. You guessed it! Since they have previous, I would love to bring him in to compete for a job. If he beats out Liam and a rookie, great. If he doesn't, no harm, no foul. It should be a cheap deal to bring him in, and he is familiar with the offense. Let's see if he can recapture some of his previous form.
6. Yannick Ngakoue
Is there good football left in him? Not sure, toss him a couple million and find out. He is nearly 29, a bit undersized, and struggled with Chicago last season, but he is another cheap stopgap for if Phillips and Chubb can't suit up in week 1. He struggled last year with Chicago, but before that, he had a 9.5 and 10 sack season in the two prior years. Maybe worth kicking the tires on a camp invite.
7. One of: Laviska Shenault, Chase Claypool, or Corey Davis
Look this is obviously cheating, but this is my article, so I make the rules. I would be happy to bring in any of these three guys to give us something different on offense. Speed is great, but it's nice to have a tall receiver or two around the place. Claypool obviously didn't pan out, but bringing him back with knowledge of the playbook and a full offseason may yield some results. Shenault is a gadget type who never got off the ground in Jacksonville or Carolina. He is 6'1" 220... can anyone hear the faint cries of Deebo Samuel? (Me neither) Then there's Corey Davis; a fairly productive 6'3" former first-round pick who retired last year and unretired this year. Maybe a year off gives him the jolt he needs to contribute.
