De'Von Achane drops major hint about whether he's playing vs. Bills in Week 2
With Raheem Mostert already being ruled out for the Dolphins' Thursday Night Football game against the Buffalo Bills, the running backs room has taken a hit for head man Mike McDaniel. Things are only going to be made worse for him if speedster De'Von Achane, dealing with an ankle injury, isn't able to suit up.
Leading up to kickoff, the second-year playmaker is listed as questionable. However, there's plenty of optimism that No. 28 will be able to play in this big-time divisional showdown. Fans are convinced he's going to be ready, as Achane took to Instagram to hype up the primetime matchup. Do we really think he would post this if he wasn't planning to be available?
De'Von Achane is listed as questionable for the Dolphins-Bills TNF game
If for whatever reason Achane isn't able to get on the field, rookie running back Jaylen Wright figures to be the featured back. However, the plan, per reports, is for Achane to test his ankle during warmups and see if he's feeling well enough to play - at this point, however, it'd feel like a shock if he's kept out of the action.
The rushing attack was a bit disappointing in the season-opening win vs. the Jaguars, but that simply can't be the case against the Bills. It's going to be on the new-look offensive line to do their job in creating holes for Achane and the other RBs involved. Achane knows what it takes to have success against Buffalo too, posting more than 100 yards and two TDs in his first game against them in 2023.
He missed some practice time earlier in the week, but being a limited participant on Wednesday boosted his chances of taking on Buffalo for the third time in his career. Nothing has been made official yet, but if Achane indeed plays, which we're expecting, look for him to make a sizable difference in this AFC East clash. He'll be needed if Miami wants to send a statement vs. Josh Allen and Co.