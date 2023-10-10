Dolphins Achane to miss time after knee injury does what NFL teams couldn’t…slow him down
Last Sunday, the Dolphins gained a crucial victory against the New York Giants. With this outcome, the team coached by Mike McDaniel has recovered the first position in the AFC East because of the late defeat of the Buffalo Bills.
But not everything was happy on Sunday because the rookie star of the Dolphins, Devon Achane, is set to miss multiple weeks due to a knee injury. The only good thing about this news is that Achane's injury would not cause his season to end at this time. The sensational rookie is a strong candidate for IR.
Devon Achane has set the alarm on the NFL since he had the opportunity to show his incredible speed in the 70-point game against the Denver Broncos in Week 3. Since that moment, he has been part of the starting offense and helping the Dolphins, averaging 152 rushing yards per game, seven total touchdowns, and averaging 12.1 yards per carry.
HC Mike McDaniel was calm during the press conference and even made a joke when asked about Devon Achane's injury and whether he would ultimately undergo the MRI, in addition to clarifying that the institution's doctors are evaluating the player and his injury.
It is a sensitive down for coach McDaniel, even though he still has Raheem Mostert, Chris Brooks, and Salvon Ahmed. Even though Mostert has demonstrated he is up to the challenge, Chris Brook hasn't played yet this season, and Salvon Ahmed has low numbers compared to the ones led by Achane. Ahmed has played the first two games of this season against the LA Chargers and the New England Patriots.
Another option is to elevate Jeff Wilson Jr. from IR to the active squad. The former running back of the San Francisco 49ers is yet to find some minutes this season. But if Achanes injury is confirmed, this could be his opportunity to perform in the best way possible, to show the head coach he could maintain himself in the active squad.
"A decision has not been made on Jeff Wilson yet"- Mike McDaniel