Dolphins draft picks who may be playing in their final game vs. Buccaneers
By Brian Miller
Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel will need to get together following Friday night's preseason finale between the Miami Dolphins and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. When they do, they will begin working on the final 53-man roster.
It is never easy to let players go, and for McDaniel, it might be harder since he genuinely takes an interest in his players. That is where Grier comes in. Grier is less emotional, knowing the business side all too well, but it isn't easy for him either. Crushing dreams is not a business anyone likes.
Sometimes, it is easier to cut a draft pick that didn't pan out the way you expected. In that case, it's typically on the coach and GM. When a player doesn't work out, you move on. When a player is undrafted, it can be a little harder, especially when they pour their heart and soul into it.
The Dolphins are not expected to have many surprises this year when they trim the roster, but these draft picks may be playing the last time for Miami on Friday night unless they are added to the practice squad.
3 Dolphins draft picks who could be done after the preseason finale
Ryan Hayes
Hayes, a former 2023 seventh-round selection, hasn't made the impact he was hoping for. Considering the injuries Miami has suffered since last season at the tackle position, Hayes not getting on the field is telling. He clearly needs more work and the practice squad is where he will potentially end up.
Hayes is the third left tackle on a team that will likely carry no more than nine players along the line. He is behind Terron Armstead and Patrick Paul, but in reality, he is also behind Kendall Lamm, who filled in last year at LT.
Skylar Thompson
We have been picking on Thompson since the start of training camp but it has not been without warrant. He hasn't looked good. Neither has Mike White, but Thompson has been in Miami a year longer. The Dolphins will likely try to get him on the practice squad but they could also release him and find someone else. While unlikely, there are better options on the market now and there will be more after Tuesday's cuts.
Thompson was drafted in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and his time in Miami is still up in the air. Dolphins fans are not convinced that he can lead the team if Tua goes down, but they are just as unimpressed with White. Will Friday be his last game? It probably should be.
Channing Tindall
Tindall was drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Cameron Good was taken in the seventh. Goode is on the PUP list and won't need to be released, but he was entering this offseason as a long shot.
Tindall, on the other hand, needs to have a good game tonight against the Buccaneers because he may not play another game for Miami as a member of the 53 unless he goes to the practice squad and gets signed later. For Tindall, it's about the depth of the linebacker group.
If the Dolphins keep nine linebackers, we can assume that Jaelan Phillips, Jordyn Brooks, David Long, Quinton Bell, Anthony Walker, Chop Robinson, Mohamed Kamara, and Emmanuel Ogbah are all making the team. That leaves one spot open. Tindall is listed as the third-team linebacker behind Duke Riley, so tonight might decide which one is not on the 53.