Dolphins post incredible Tua Tagovailoa hype video after making his deal official
The pen has been put to paper and life is good for Miami Dolphins fans. Remember how awful the summer drama was in terms of trying to get a Tua Tagovailoa deal done? All those bad memories have been wiped away thanks to the stud quarterback landing his $212.4 million extension.
The Tagovailoa news keeps getting better, especially with his cap hit saving the Dolphins about $13.6 million for 2024. Well, things have been made even better thanks to the hype video the team just dropped on their franchise signal-caller. Try and watch the clip below without getting off your seat. It's nearly impossible:
New Tua Tagovailoa hype video is downright electric for Dolphins fans to enjoy
From start to finish, that's simply perfect right there. The Dolphins are getting a ton of love for the video on social media and rightfully so. It's amazing to think about how quickly the morale for the fanbase has been flipped.
Not long ago, there was serious concern that Tagovailoa could potentially keep missing practice and enter the season with his future totally unknown. However, it was made quite clear how important he is for this team early on during Day 3's practice.
On Tagovailoa's opening play of 11-on-11 work, he hit Tyreek Hill for a 70-yard touchdown. There are theories out there that the defense let Tua have his way to try and get a deal done quicker, but come on, let's give the talented lefty some credit here.
The chemistry he and Hill have developed is tough to match and even more big-time plays will be showcased by the two in 2024 and beyond. This was a move the Dolphins and Grier had to finalize as soon as possible. Miami supporters are over the moon knowing that the contract has been finalized and Tagovailoa won't be going anywhere soon. Get ready for him to put on a show once Week 1 gets here - he'll be ready to prove he's worth every penny.