Even Tyreek Hill knows the Dolphins are doomed at quarterback
By Brian Miller
If Tyreek Hill thinks there is a problem at quarterback, there might be a problem at quarterback. The Miami Dolphins star receiver was poking some fun at the situation, but there is a little truth to what he is laughing about.
While speaking with the media, Hill could only do what the rest of us can do: hope for the best. Miami has the luxury of starting an injured Skylar Thompson, a journeyman career backup in Tim Boyle, or the player they signed off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad a week ago, Tyler Huntley. It's pretty sad when he is the best option.
Speaking to reporters, Hill revealed that he had spent most of practice working with Boyle, before joking that the team is looking for "anybody who can throw."
"I worked with Tim Boyle, so I really don't know," said Hill. "We even had Waddle throwing. We're in the process of looking for anybody who can throw. Open applications."
Tyreek Hill is joking about the application, but he is spot on about Dolphins' QB mess
Earlier this week, a fan-created meme made its way around the internet. The official-looking image called for anyone who could put on pads and throw a football to show up for an open tryout.
Head coach Mike McDaniel is keeping the decision under wraps and Hill made no mention of Huntley's name. The fact that he did mention Boyle, and if he is in fact only catching passes from him and no one else, the Dolphins may just be leaning towards starting the former New York Jet.
Fans are not taking the idea very well. Some have already started to congratulate the Tennessee Titans on a likely win Monday night.
Since Tua Tagovailoa went down with a concussion, the Dolphins' passing game has generated 140 yards passing and no touchdowns. The Titans are not a good defensive team, but they may not have to be on Monday because there are too many questions for Miami's offense.
The Dolphins won't announce a starting quarterback until they have to, but McDaniel is showing a lack of urgency in his coaching, a lack of quality play-calling, and has regressed as a head coach. The Dolphins need him to be a leader and a coach, not a friend, and right now, he seems to be too concerned about whether they like him.
An earlier report by Dave Hyde said McDaniel's practices are easy. It is a problem when you see the team unprepared on the field.