First Dolphins injury report for Week 4 is cause for concern entering MNF
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are consistent when it comes to a lot of injuries, and this week's first injury report ahead of Monday Night Football is exactly what fans expect.
Five players did not practice on Thursday, although one of them was due to vet rest: Calais Campbell. Somehow, he continues to stay healthy despite being one of the oldest members of the team.
Five other players are listed as limited, and only Jaelan Phillips was listed on the report as a full participant. The Dolphins have been banged up all year, and this week's list isn't much different.
Terron Armstead and Kendall Fuller are both still in the concussion protocol, and there is no timetable for their return. It's unclear whether either will be cleared before the Monday night game against the Tennessee Titans.
David Long Jr. was also a non-participant with a hamstring injury. The Dolphins need to have Long on the field, as he has been playing well in Anthony Weaver's system this year. Joining him is Siran Neal, who also has a hamstring injury.
Dolphins don't seem to be getting their injured players healthy
Raheem Mostert and Malik Washington are both still limited in practice despite heading into the fourth week of the season. Maybe the Dolphins should have put Washington on injured reserve, as he has yet to take the field this season. His quad injury kept him out of practice until last week, and he is still listed as limited. Mostert's chest injury is still considered day-to-day, and we still don't know exactly what the nature of the injury is. Mostert was injured in Week 1.
Of course, the big news is whether or not Skylar Thompson is able to play. The Dolphins listed him as limited in Thursday's practice, but he will likely remain questionable until Monday. There has been a lot of discussion, speculation, debate, and predictions about who will start at quarterback.
For the Titans, cornerback Chidobe Awuzie and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons both did not practice with injury designations. Two others were listed as DNP but on vet rest. Safety Amani Hooker is the only other player listed; he was limited.