Important Odell Beckham Jr. update gives Dolphins fans a reason for hope
By Brian Miller
Odell Beckham Jr. has finally made his way back onto the practice field, and it couldn't come at a better or more needed time for the Miami Dolphins.
Beckham participated in the team's walkthrough session on Wednesday but made his first full practice on Thursday. Coach Mike McDaniel was cautious with his words regarding Beckham's availability this week and beyond, but it's a huge step in the right direction.
The Dolphins play the New England Patriots on Sunday and then enter their bye. It might be more prudent to keep OBJ on the sideline until the Indianapolis Colts game in Week 7.
Odell Beckham Jr. takes significant step toward making Dolphins debut
Imagine spending your NFL offseason rehabbing from an injury and watching the team you signed with fail at every turn. Then imagine coming back, finally, to the mess the Dolphins have become.
Beckham went from looking forward to catching passes from Tua Tagovailoa to catching them from Tyler Huntley. If there is anything good about that, Beckham and Huntley were teammates last year on the Baltimore Ravens.
OBJ may have more faith in Huntley than he would have in Skylar Thompson or Tim Boyle. Regardless, Beckham still has to clear some medical hurdles before he gets on the field. This is step one, and the 21-day window to activate him is now open.
Without the veteran receiver, the Dolphins' offensive struggles at the position have been horrible. Miami has used Grant Dubose, a waiver-wire claim, Dee Eskridge, a street free agent, and Robbie Chosen. Not a single one made a positive impact. Dubose is now on injured reserve, Eskridge has one catch, and the Dolphins cut Chosen.
The Dolphins better hope that Beckham can improve the offense. McDaniel's flirtation with the receiver from the start of free agency until he signed seemed far more like a "fan-boy" effort than a move that would improve the roster.
Miami signed OBJ, knowing he might miss time due to an injury. He did, and that has been a problem for the Dolphins. It bit them this time because the entire receiving corps except Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Braxton Berrios have missed time.
Hopefully, Beckham's return is close.