It only took the Dolphins 2 games to regret not re-signing key defensive stars
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins got off to a slow start in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars but rallied to pull off an opening weekend win. However, in Week 2, they fell apart and proved to no one they are ready to challenge the Buffalo Bills for the AFC East.
Thursday Night Football has not been incredibly kind to the Dolphins, and this past primetime game proved Miami should stay out of the spotlight. If getting gut-punched by the Bills wasn't enough, the Dolphins lost Tua Tagovailoa to another concussion. His time away from the team is not known.
What is known is that two weeks into the season, the Dolphins are already missing a few of their discarded veterans from 2023.
Dolphins should've found a way to bring back Christian Wilkins
When general manager Chris Grier tossed more money to Tyreek Hill to keep him happy and made Jalen Ramsey the top-paid corner in the NFL again, that money could have been used to retain Christian Wilkins or one of the other high-priced veterans the Dolphins lost. Instead, Grier wanted to save the cap hits and gain what might be two compensatory third-round draft picks in 2025.
Wilkins played his first game with the Las Vegas Raiders last weekend and posted five tackles. In Miami, the Dolphins are getting better-than-expected play from Calais Campbell, but the duo of Wilkins and Zach Sieler in the middle of the defensive line is evident. Miami's run defense is not looking good so far through two games, and you can't help but wonder if letting Wilkins leave and breaking up one of the NFL's best defensive line duos was smart.
Andrew Van Ginkel brought more than a non-stop motor to Dolphins defense
It's unclear if new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver had the choice to bring back Andrew Van Ginkel or told the team to let him hit free agency. What is clear is that the versatility on defense is missing without him on the team. Van Ginkel could line up outside as a linebacker, inside to support the run, and on the edge to get to the passer.
Van Ginkel isn't a master of any singular position, but he is equally good at stopping the run, dropping into pass coverage, and rushing the passer. His value to the Minnesota Vikings has shown in only a week of play.
AVG has posted eight total tackles, two sacks, two passes defensed, and a pick-six in the opening two games.
Dolphins are rotating through offensive guards without Robert Hunt
The Dolphins are playing musical chairs again with an offensive line that is more of a concern to fans and media than the Dolphins. Grier's complete disregard for the line problems is not going to help the team succeed with or without Tua Tagovailoa. While Miami's run game against the Bills was good, it was horrible against the Jaguars.
Robert Jones has been OK, but he was injured on Thursday night against the Bills, and Lester Cotton stepped in. At the other guard position, Liam Eichenberg was his typical inconsistent self with better play against the Jaguars and poor play against the Bills.
Hunt's entire career in Miami was consistently good and, up until last season, healthy. Availability is a key for offensive production. The Dolphins can't get the same line to play together series to series, let alone week to week.
DeShon Elliott would have been a cheap option in the Dolphins secondary
The Dolphins let DeShon Elliott leave in free agency. He didn't sign right away with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the Dolphins didn't show much interest in bringing him back. He was consistent in Miami. With Jevon Holland missing time last year, Elliott was able to pick up some of the slack.
Miami opted to sign the aging veteran Jordan Poyer instead. Poyer spent the entire training camp sidelined with an injury and did more talking about how the Bills knew the Dolphins would fold against them, but when playing the Bills, he did nothing to get the team fired up to change that narrative.
Meanwhile, Elliott posted 13 tackles, two defended passes, and an interception in his first two weeks of play in Pittsburgh.