Miami Dolphins: Handing out our own 2023 year-end awards
After a tough ending to the season it is finally time to look back on some of the positives of our previous season.
By Jacob Hytner
Miami Dolphins edge rusher Bradley Chubb ties the league lead in forced fumbles.
3. Defensive player of the year, Bradley Chubb, EDGE
Emmanuel Ogbah might have worn #91 last season, however, Bradley Chubb took on the production of #91 Cam Wake.
The edge rusher from NC State really turned it around for the Dolphins this season. He looked like the guy they traded for and signed to a big-money deal. With 45 solo tackles, 11 sacks, 6 forced fumbles (career high), and 22 QB hits (career high) the Astronaut, as he calls himself, became the heartbeat of the defense.
His outstanding game against the Cowboys, when we most needed him, propelled him to this award in my mind. Consistent early in the season, mixed with a few games at the end where he didn't stand out. When he did stand out in late-season games, it was something to see.
4 Games with 7 tackles, one of them coming against Philadelphia, and 3 QB hits in back-to-back games. Bradley Chubb was starting to make a significant impact on the defense. Until his season was cut short by an unfortunate injury, late in a blowout loss he tore his ACL. The one thing I want to say about that situation is, if he hadn't gotten injured no one would have been complaining that he was playing late in the game.
It was a huge hit to the defense that ultimately crippled the Dolphins pass rush. Dolphin's leader in caused turnovers was suddenly done for the year. Chubb was a presence missed against Buffalo and Kansas City alike. Not to say Melvin Ingram Cam Goode, and Justin Houston were the worst possible replacements, but they were no Chubb and Phillips.