Miami Dolphins: Re-sign or let go? A look at each impending free agent
The Miami Dolphins have decisions to make this offseason that will include re-signing impending FAs as well as letting others walk.
By Brian Miller
There are players that the Miami Dolphins don't need to put a lot of attention on prior to free agency.
Chase Claypool - Let him walk. I don't think Miami fans still understand why the Dolphins traded for Claypool. He was a low-risk, high-reward player that turned didn't reach the high end for the Dolphins. He has little value in this offense and should be easily replaced.
Tyler Kroft - Let him walk. The Dolphins added the veteran tight end to the roster as a camp body and he made the team but he did little with his time in Miami and that isn't going to change in 2024.
Jake Bailey - Let him walk. Bailey was inconsistent despite having statistics that might seem, on the surface, to be average. The Dolphins can and need to do better.
Eli Apple - Let him walk. Apple was as inconsistent in coverage as any player on the Dolphins roster in 2023 and there is no reason to keep him around. With Fangio gone, maybe Cam Smith gets to see the field.
Elijah Campbell - Let him walk. Campbell may return to the Dolphins but I would let him see what the market holds and then maybe bring him back later on a one-year deal.
Justin Bethel - Let him walk. Bethel is a depth player and Miami can get him on a one-year deal later in the off-season if he doesn't sign elsewhere.