Miami Dolphins sign former Colts RB with De'Vone Achane out
With the possibility of rookie star Devon Achane's knee injury confirmed, the Dolphins did not wait any more time and have signed former running back for the Indianapolis Colts, Jake Funk.
Achane suffered his injury last Sunday during the victory against the New York Giants 31-16. With 151 rushing yards and one touchdown, the rookie helped the Dolphins get up from the loss against the Bills and leave the record at 4-1.
Jake Funk was a 7th-round pick (223rd overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft for the Los Angeles Rams. During his two years on the LA team, he played 15 games but didn't start in any of them, where he only managed to get five rushing yards.
In November 2022, Funk signed with the Indianapolis Colts. But in this team, his story wouldn't change because in the two years, he has been with the Colts, he played only five games where once again wasn't a starter, but this time, he managed to get double the rushing yards with the Ramd, with 10 in total.
Before the game of the Colts against the Tennesee Titans, the team decided to waive the former Maryland college player. But for his luck, the Miami Dolphins have detected these moves by the Colts and already signed him to the practice squad.
The movement made by the Dolphins is understandable if you consider that this signing is to have more players in this position and not that he could replace Raheem Mostert or Salvon Ahmed and take their spots. But the recent Achane situation forces the Dolphins to sign a running back because of HC Mike McDaniel's recent comment about Jeff Wilson JR.