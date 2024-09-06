Mike McDaniel provides important Jalen Ramsey update after signing huge extension
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins carefree spending continued on Friday when they handed out another big money extension, this time on the defensive side of the ball to star cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Mike McDaniel had some interesting thoughts on his availability for this Sunday, after the extension news came in.
Did the Dolphins find a miracle cure for Ramsey's hamstring injury that has kept him on the practice sidelines for three weeks? They may have in the form of a massive contract extension that now makes Ramsey the highest-paid corner in the NFL. It is the second time in his career he has held that honor.
With a new deal in place, the Dolphins don't seem too concerned about Ramsey's hammy, but there is still the question of whether or not he will play when the Dolphins open their 2024 season. Mike McDaniel was asked about that:
Jalen Ramsey returning to practice is huge for the Dolphins
While McDaniel isn't ready to say whether or not Ramsey will play in Week 1, it's surely a positive sign that he was able to return to practice. Not only that, the timing of this historic extension sure makes you think he'll be ready to play, right?
Ramsey started the 2023 season on the injured list after hurting his knee on the first day of training camp. His first game was punctuated with stellar play and an interception when he returned midway through the season. Ramsey showed no signs of being limited or rusty. He stepped into the Dolphins defense and played well.
McDaniel is being coy about his top cornerback and that is fine, but if Ramsey can't play on Sunday, it won't be good and Ethan Bonner, who will probably start in his place, will be tested often by Trevor Lawrence. The Dolphins have to make sure Ramsey is available for the long haul and not just one game. If there are any concerns, Ramsey and his new contract should be standing on the sidelines.