PFN posts insane Miami Dolphins win-loss prediction for the 2024 campaign
Everyone is chomping at the bit for the new Miami Dolphins season to get here. With a favorable schedule early on, things are looking solid for Mike McDaniel and Co. From our chair, we think Miami could win 11-12 games and push for an AFC East title.
However, not everyone is seeing things that way? Pro Football Network just dropped its schedule predictions for the 2024 campaign, and the publication shockingly has Miami finishing with a 9-8 record. They've got to be kidding, right?
Dolphins haters will no question be silenced once the 2024 season gets here
Where do we even begin? If the Dolphins somehow go 9-8, there's a real chance they'd end up missing out on the postseason. So, you mean to tell us this team is going to barely finish over .500 and they're going to miss out on the playoffs for the first time under McDaniel? Yeah, not going to happen.
While there have been some pretty eye-opening departures this offseason, Miami still has arguably one of the best offenses in the game, with the best wide receivers room - no one can argue that. Tyreek Hill is elite, Jaylen Waddle is a beast and Odell Beckham Jr. will be a solid WR3.
Oh, and there's a guy by the name of Tua Tagovailoa who will be throwing them the ball. You know, the same Tagovailoa who led the NFL in passing yards last season. There might be some concerns about the Dolphins defense, particularly in the secondary, but new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver will be ready to rock once Week 1 gets here.
Yes, we are still a while away from the campaign getting started, but the Dolphins are going to look to make a statement early on. People can't wait for the Week 2 primetime game against Buffalo in Miami. People can doubt the Dolphins all they want, but it will only motivate this team to silence them this fall and winter. Only nine wins for Miami in 2024? Give us a break.