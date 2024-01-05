Tua Tagovailoa is a better quarterback than he is given credit for
Tua Tagovailoa gets a lot of vitriol that he doesn't deserve and some that he does but he is much better at being a QB than we have seen.
By Brian Miller
Tua Tagovailoa's quick release masks the problems on the offensive line and gives Chris Grier a shield for not fixing it.
When it comes to Tua, all things are relatively equal. He has the quick release, he has pinpoint accuracy most of the time, and he has an arm big enough to make the deeper throws despite the narratives that say he can't.
Now, imagine what he might be able to do when he has more than a few seconds. At times throughout the season we have seen what happens when Tua has time in the pocket and a play can develop downfield. He can make his reads, and go through his progressions, and receivers can alter their routes to get open.
At Alabama, Tua was protected well and he didn't need to use that quick release nearly enough. Plays unfolded and Tua hit his guys. He moved the ball, moved the chains, and scored points.
That is not what the Dolphins want him to do. They want him to make a quick read, maybe a second, and get rid of the ball. His play reminds me of high school and college QB drills. Snap, drop, count one, count two, throw the ball.
Tua doesn't, in my opinion, need 6 seconds in the pocket but I can picture what he would be able to do if he had a little more time and the offense wasn't catered to getting the ball out to mask the offensive line protection issues.
Some will argue that the line has played well this year and they have. Butch Barry has done a great job and the running game has been fantastic but that doesn't mean this line is good in pass protection. They are not and Tua's quick release hides that fact.