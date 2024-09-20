Tyreek Hill provides uplifting update on Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will miss star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for at least four games after placing him on injured reserve, but wide receiver Tyreek Hill has provided another update on how Miami's quarterback is doing.
Following Thursday's practice, Hill spoke with the media. The good news is that while Tua may not be playing anytime soon, Hill said that his spirits are up and he is doing OK.
"He's doing amazing, man," said Hill. "The biggest thing we want is to make sure that Tua is alright. Once I called him, the day after or whatever, and I heard his voice and heard he was in good spirits, I was cool, man. To me, this s--t is bigger than football. Our life is bigger than football."
It's great to hear that Tua is doing OK, and Hill is absolutely right.
Tyreek Hill provides positive update on Tua Tagovailoa's status
Hill said he spoke with Tua the day after the incident and that he was emotionally in a good place. He added that the locker room is behind him but made it clear that this is not about football, it is about family.
Tua will miss at least four games. The earlier he can return is against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8. While that is the soonest he can return, there is no timetable for Tua to actually get on the field. He first needs to clear the five concussion protocol stages and then needs to be mentally ready to come back. He has said that he intends to return to the field, but it is still too early in the process.
With Tua being out, the Dolphins players are rallying behind Skylar Thompson. Mike McDaniel said he will not change his offensive strategy because Thompson has been in this system for three seasons. Jaylen Waddle recently told the media that he has complete confidence that Thompson will lead the team over the next month of football.
Miami's bigger issue is finding a way to win without its starting quarterback and if this will be the plan for the future as well.