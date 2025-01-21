Projected first-round pick could solve Dolphins' biggest problem

If the Miami Dolphins want to get a little meaner, a little tougher, and a lot better on the offensive line, Tyler Booker is a guy they should be targeting in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Dolphins hold the 13th overall pick, and guard is a huge need along the offensive line. General manager Chris Grier admitted to needing reinforcements up front, but would he actually use a first-round pick on an interior lineman? If he wants to fix his line problems, he should.

Booker is the best guard in this year's draft, and it's not close. He has a combination of power, speed, and athleticism. He is smart and is NFL-ready. Booker had an excellent season at Alabama — per Pro Football Focus, the Alabama star allowed zero sacks and just 10 pressures.

The Dolphins need to be more powerful and mean, and that is Booker. His college profile and draft cards all show he can keep power rushers from getting behind him, he is fast enough to move out and pull, and he can move the line forward against good defensive linemen.

Tyler Booker would be a home-run pick for Dolphins in first round

Many mock drafts have Booker falling into the 20s or even going in the second round. At 13, he might be a bit of a reach, especially for a guy like Grier, who has put little value on the position over the years.

RELATED: 5 dream first-round candidates Dolphins must target in 2025 NFL Draft

That's the wrong way to think. Miami has a clear need, and Booker is a guy who not only fills that need but could set a new standard for the position in Miami. Everything in Mike McDaniel's offense will benefit from better guard play. With more time to throw, Tua Tagovailoa would be better than he was in 2023 and might actually spend more time upright.

The running game could be one of the best in the NFL behind a guard who can pull and move the defender in front of him.

Miami could potentially trade down, acquire additional picks, and still land Booker. That's another possibility.

Booker makes the most sense for the Dolphins, but it's anyone's guess as to what Grier will do.

More Dolphins News and Analysis