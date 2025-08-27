Quinn Ewers forced the Dolphins’ hand with eye-opening preseason

When the Miami Dolphins selected Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers in the seventh round of this year's draft, it was viewed as a solid day three flier. When Ewers stepped onto the field in his first preseason game, it appeared the Dolphins wasted the pick.

The expectations for Ewers grew as training camp began and moved towards that first game. Ewers looked good and at times, better than his chief competition, Zach Wilson. In the NFL, it isn't necessary to carry three quarterbacks into the season, so there were no guarantees that Ewers was going to land a spot.

After his game against the Bears, it appeared he was heading for a quick release on cut day and maybe a shot at the practice squad. That didn't happen after two bounce-back games, and now, he is a member of the Dolphins' final 53.

Quinn Ewers proved he belonged on the Dolphins' 53-man roster

Training camp is in the rearview mirror, but the first big step in his NFL career has been completed. He made the Dolphins roster. There is a long way to go between now and taking over as the backup quarterback or maybe someday chasing Tua Tagovailoa's job as the starter.

Ewers has a lot of work ahead of him, but there is a lot to like about what fans saw from him over the course of the last month. He is quick with his release, moves in the pocket well (but needs to get better), has a big arm, and has the poise to be an NFL quarterback.

The chances of Ewers taking over for Wilson this season are slim. It would take Tagovailoa getting hurt for Wilson to take over a game. Wilson would have to fail miserably for McDaniel to give Ewers a shot. Why? Because for three seasons, the Dolphins gave that shot to Skylar Thompson.

Thompson looked fantastic in his first training camp with the Dolphins, and fans were talking about him being the second-team QB. The problem was that Thompson couldn't handle it when Tagovailoa was out. Miami had no choice but to throw him into the cauldron and hope he could swim.

There were moments when Thompson looked as though he was ready, but he wasn't. Following his practice squad contract terminating after the 2024 season's end, Thompson left to join the Steelers.

Miami has to learn from Thompson. They need to cultivate Ewers' talent and bring him along slowly, no matter what happens to the two quarterbacks in front of him. The reality is that if Tagovailoa goes down, the Dolphins' offense will go down with him.

The best plan for Ewers is to wait. Let him grow and gain more confidence through practices, and possibly an occasional mop-up situation. His time with the Dolphins isn't now, but making the team is a big first step.

