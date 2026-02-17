Stephen A. Smith just made an emphatic statement about Tyreek Hill's future

After four years with the Miami Dolphins, the team decided it was time to move on from Tyreek Hill, one of the best wide receivers of this generation and someone who produced at a high level for the team in the 2022 and 2023 seasons, specifically.

Just about to turn 32 years old, Hill brought the Dolphins an explosive element to the offense and was a huge part in helping this team get to the playoffs in the 2022 and 2023 seasons. However, the contract he was on and the injury he is currently dealing with made him very expendable.

The Dolphins have already undergone a bit of a fire sale as well, also cutting Bradley Chubb, James Daniels, and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. Hill has been the biggest name of the four getting the axe, and it's no surprise who many are predicting his next team to be.

Stephen A. Smith thinks Tyreek Hill should go to one of three teams after release from the Miami Dolphins

In a segment on First Take, Stephen A. Smith emphatically says that Hill should return to the Kansas City Chiefs, where he spent the first six years of his career, but he also mentions Buffalo and Baltimore as other destinations.

"It should be Kansas City, Buffalo, or Baltimore." 👀@stephenasmith reacts to Tyreek Hill being released by the Dolphins and shares what teams he should look to join next 🏈 pic.twitter.com/0jy1Nkdyuy — First Take (@FirstTake) February 16, 2026

Hill made the Pro Bowl in each year of his six-year tenure with the Chiefs and helped them win the Super Bowl back in 2019. Reuniting with this franchise does make a ton of sense, but the Chiefs' wide receiver room is a bit of a mess right now, so adding an aging player coming off a major injury doesn't really make a ton of sense.

The same can be said for Buffalo - Josh Allen was throwing to Brandin Cooks in crunch time in the Divisional Round, and with Hill in the same boat as Cooks - a washed-up, veteran player, the fit truly doesn't make much sense. For both Buffalo and Kansas City, these franchises are in need of a younger, more reliable investment at the position, like free agent Alec Pierce, for example.

Baltimore has always seemed to have a need for a wide receiver, so signing Hill would truly be more of the same for the Ravens. Like Buffalo and Kansas City, the team should look elsewhere. Honestly, when you look across the NFL, there aren't many logical landing spots for Hill.

A team would surely have to sign him, knowing that there's a possibility that he isn't ready for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL Season. A legitimate juggernaut that already has a solid receiver room would be an easy fit, but there aren't a ton of those teams right now.

It's easy to see why Smith and others would predict Hill to sign back with the Chiefs, but at the end of the day, that fit doesn't really make a lot of sense for either side.