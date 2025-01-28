Super Bowl-bound Vic Fangio gets the last laugh over the Dolphins

In 2023, the Miami Dolphins' defense wasn't where it should have been, given the talent on the roster. Several players were not thrilled with the system, scheme, or discipline. We were told it was all Vic Fangio's fault.

Following the season, Fangio wanted out, and the Dolphins were fine letting him go. A few days later, Fangio took the same position with the Philadelphia Eagles, and several Dolphins players made it clear they were happy.

Cam Smith, who spent the season in the Fangio doghouse, was thrilled. Jevon Holland also made it clear that he was happy with the Dolphins' decision.

It looks like the Eagles and Fangio are getting the last laugh. The Fangio-led Eagles defense is ranked No. 1 in the NFL and is heading to the Super Bowl. The Dolphins' defense was a top-10 unit, but they have been watching the playoffs from home.

Vic Fangio's success in Philadelphia makes the 2023 Dolphins defense look worse

Fangio was said to be past his prime. The game, they said, had passed him by. Dolphins players were not thrilled with being held accountable for what they did on the field. They didn't like the discipline the former coach demanded or his coaching style. It doesn't seem to bother the Eagles players, who are playing at a high level. They are playing physically from start to finish and are held to the same accountability the Dolphins were last year, but unlike Miami, they have embraced it.

In 2024, the Dolphins have had to endure questions about their physicality. Former safety DeShon Elliott called the team soft and undisciplined. He said they were easily distracted. Miami players clapped back, but later, Jordyn Brooks also called them soft after losing another cold-weather game.

After the season, Mike McDaniel told the media that fining players for being late to meetings didn't have the desired effect he was hoping for. He admitted that discipline was an issue. McDaniel should have taken a page from Fangio's coaching book.

