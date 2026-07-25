The biggest questions surrounding the Dolphins' most intriguing wildcards

The Miami Dolphins are not in uncharted waters. In fact, you could argue that they are in waters far more familiar to them than actually winning. Miami fans got a two-year taste of what the playoffs were like before returning to the murky waters they have lived in for two decades.

This year, there are a lot of changes on both sides of the ball. New players, new coaches, new executives in the Miami Gardens offices calling the shots. Even changes to the scouting department have been made, but are these the changes that will open the gates to let the Dolphins swim free?

The answers may not come this year, but the foundations of what could become a winning culture will be poured during this year's training camp. All those questions that have been on the minds of fans since these changes will be answered, to some degree, when camp starts.

Miami Dolphins can only hope its offseason changes will turn the tide for the franchise

Jeff Hafley

Both Hafley and Jon-Eric Sullivan are likable. Sullivan has done all he can ahead of the season. It's in the hands of the coaching staff. The roster isn't full of proven talent, but Hafley isn't leading a group of potential overachievers to the Super Bowl. He is molding them into players who fit within his style of football.

Hafley is already earning praise from several players through his approach in mini camps and OTAs, but camp is different. It's more physical. Camp is where those who can do and those who can't are cut. Hafley is tasked with a formidable challenge. Develop a winner with a young, unproven roster while at the same time instilling a culture that will eventually be based on winning.

For Hafley, camp is going to answer the question of whether he can handle the job at this level.

Malik Willis

The new Dolphins quarterback has a lot riding on his shoulders...and legs. Willis is the handpicked successor to Tua Tagovailoa; he is the guy that both Sullivan and Hafley are betting on. He wasn't a shining star during offseason practices, but camp is going to provide a much better look at who he is as a quarterback.

The team belongs to Willis, and it will take a monumental level of bombing in camp for the job to be handed to anyone else. Miami is betting that Willis can provide help in changing the culture with his leadership while also giving them a franchise-level QB for the next several seasons.

It is hard to see Willis not behind center when the season starts, but fans are going to learn what he can bring during camp. It's a level playing field with Willis being handed an underwhelming WR unit against a defense that is full of their own questions.

Chris Johnson

There has been a lot of focus on who will play on the opposite side of the field from the first-round rookie cornerback. Jason Marshall and JuJu Brents are going to compete for that spot, but Johnson has to step up as well.

The second CB taken in April's draft, the Dolphins moved up to get him. He has all the attributes you want from a corner, and his offseason work looked promising. Johnson is carrying the future of the secondary on his shoulders as much as Willis is carrying the offense on his.

Like every rookie, there will be ups and downs, but Johnson's real tests won't come from Miami's receivers; they will come during joint practices and preseason games. If Johnson struggles against this receiver group, there may be a reason to worry. So far, the rookie is off to a good start with his head coach.

Jonah Savaiinaea

Is there any player who has been added to the roster in the last three seasons carrying as much pressure as last year's second-round pick? Savaiinaea was one of the worst linemen in the NFL last season. There is also a historical ranking he needs to escape.

The Dolphins didn't just draft the guard: they traded up for him. Another of Chris Grier's stabs in the dark that missed, at least so far. Camp is going to be critical for Savaiinaea. He will compete for the starting job on the right side, and he will compete for his job.

It's hard to see the Dolphins cutting him. A nearly $10 million cap hit would land on the Dolphins' dead-money list, but if he can't pull his weight, will the Dolphins just let him take a roster spot? Maybe they try to trade him. One thing is certain: if Savaiinaea is going to turn a corner, we are going to know within the next month.

Kenneth Grant

Grant didn't have a good rookie season. He didn't look exceptional in camp last year either. This year, he has to make positive strides. Miami's offensive line is better, at least on paper, and that should provide him with an opportunity for better reps.

If Grant struggles in camp, the door will open for two other promising second-year DTs, Jordan Phillips and Zeek Biggers. Grant had a great final season with the Wolverines, but he needs to take a step forward.

Of all the defensive positions, DT isn't a hard one to learn. It's relatively straightforward. Grant's struggles last year should be concerning, but if he struggles in camp this year, there is a problem.

Chop Robinson

A full season removed from a Defensive Rookie of the Year nomination, Robinson's regression in 2025 is well documented. During offseason work, he looked good, but there isn't physical contact, which tends to favor the defenders.

Robinson doesn't have Bradly Chubb or Jaelan Phillips to take pressure off him. He will enter camp as the top edge-rusher who needs to take pressure off others like Josh Uche. If Robinson doesn't practice well, it will be a good indication that he won't play well either.

The former Penn State Nittany Lion is entering a critical third season. In 2027, the Dolphins will have to decide if they are going to pick up his 5th-year option. With a salary of only $4.7 million, he could be a trade candidate by midseason 2026.