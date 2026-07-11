The Dolphins' biggest defensive need aligns perfectly with 2027 free agency

The Miami Dolphins are a very unfamiliar team at this point in time. Comparing the team's 90-man roster from June 1, 2025, to June 1, 2026, reveals that there are only 36 survivors from the Grier–McDaniel era. What's more, that number will undoubtedly shrink even further when cutdown day approaches.

One position group that saw considerable destruction was the team's EDGE rushers. There are only two holdovers in Chop Robinson and Cameron Goode — the former on thin ice, the latter always more of a special teams player. In other words, it's a troubling situation.

The Dolphins addressed the room in free agency, and the draft — including at least one player with super steal potential — but more will be needed in the coming seasons. A way-too-early peek at next year's free agent class indicates the Dolphins will have more than a few options worth bringing to Miami, should they opt to be players in free agency.

The Miami Dolphins could quickly find Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips replacements in 2027 free agency

Byron Young, 28, Los Angeles Rams

Young has one of the most fascinating stories in NFL history. After graduating from high school, he got a job at Dollar General and essentially left the football dream behind. In 2020, he got the itch and enrolled at Georgia Military College, and the rest is history. Last season, he had 12.0 sacks, bringing him to a career total of 27.5 through three years.

The Rams are in the midst of a Super Bowl window and have gone all-in again, this time trading for the Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett. While the upgrade from Jared Verse to Garrett should pay dividends on the field, it comes with a much higher price tag. It could become difficult for the Rams to pay all their young stars, and Young could wind up a casualty. The Dolphins could be so lucky to give Young his hefty payday.

Tuli Tuipulotu, 23, Los Angeles Chargers

Staying in California, it's the AFC edition of Los Angeles' team that has a budding star due to be paid in the near future. Tuipulotu was a second-round pick in 2023, and he has still managed to blow away any reasonable expectations. He racked up 13.0 sacks in 2025, giving him 26.0 for his career. At just 23 years old, he will only continue to ascend.

This offseason, the Chargers passed on extending Odafe Oweh, a midseason trade acquisition who thoroughly outplayed their minimal investment. Instead, he inked a $100 million contract with the Washington Commanders. This seems like an isolated incident until you realize the Chargers are spending the 30th most cash on their roster this year. This unserious franchise has cut corners for generations and may do so again, allowing the Dolphins to swoop in and steal Tuipulotu.

Kayvon Thibodeaux, 25, New York Giants

Thibodeaux has been something of a disappointment since joining the Giants. He had 11.5 sacks in 2023, but followed that up with back-to-back 5.5- and 2.5-sack campaigns. He has 23.5 sacks for his career to this point, though there is something to be said for his lack of a consistent role in New York.

What's strange is the Giants always seem to find themselves holding a top-five pick, with an EDGE rusher at the top of the board. They drafted Thibodeaux and paired him with Brian Burns, before adding Abdul Carter in 2025, and now Arvell Reese in 2026. Thibodeaux's name is currently spreading like wildfire in trade rumors, so he may be switching teams before free agency. If he makes it, though, he'd be a worthwhile gamble for the Dolphins.

YaYa Diaby, 27, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Diaby ironically started his collegiate career at Georgia Military, just like Byron Young. He joined the Buccaneers as a third-round pick in 2023, and all he's done since is bide his time and produce. With 7.0 sacks in 2025, he now boasts 19.0 for his career. It's quite the development after spending his first two seasons as a reserve behind players like Shaquil Barrett and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka.

The Buccaneers are a team that has a lot riding on 2026. There's a world where they fall short of expectations again, and the team opts for a total teardown, including head coach Todd Bowles and quarterback Baker Mayfield. Conversely, should the Buccaneers hand Mayfield the big-money extension he desires, Diaby could be priced out of the equation altogether. Both developments lead to his availability, something the Dolphins would be wise to explore.

Myles Murphy, 24, Cincinnati Bengals

Murphy was a late first-round pick of the Bengals back in 2023, and he had a difficult time finding his footing. After registering only 3.0 sacks over his first two seasons, he notched 5.5 sacks in 2025, bringing his career total to 8.5. Still supremely young like Tuli Tuipulotu, Murphy gives reason for optimism and continued development.

It would be the most Bungles thing in the world for the team to give up on a player precisely when he starts to turn it around. Alas, Cincinnati passed on Murphy's fifth-year option, presenting a road to free agency after the season for the former Clemson Tiger. The Bengals' high-priced troika of offensive pillars in Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins provides a legitimate impediment to keeping defensive standouts. If Murphy continues his ascent in 2026, don't be surprised to see Miami in the mix.