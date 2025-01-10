Tyreek Hill's agent says he is the least of Dolphins' worries this offseason

The Miami Dolphins have a huge decision to make regarding their top wide receiver this offseason. While still under contract, Miami could opt to move on from Tyreek Hill.

If you don't yet know, Hill quit with around two minutes left in the third quarter of the Dolphins' loss to the New York Jets in Week 18.

Following the game, he proclaimed that he wanted out of Miami. General manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel spoke with him on Monday, and now, his agent Drew Rosenhaus is tasked with damage control.

Rosenhaus was on The Pat McAfee Show and started to do just that. He began by pointing out that Hill damaged his wrist in the scrimmage against the Washington Commanders during training camp but made it clear he was not going to stop playing.

Hill's agent stressed that after he broke his wrist, top doctors told him he needed surgery and would miss the season.

Tyreek Hill's agent gives an explanation for his comments about Dolphins future

Here's what Rosenhaus said:

"We have top wrist doctors saying to Tyreek, 'You need to get this operated on. You're going to miss the season.' Tyreek says to me and the Dolphins, 'I'm not going to miss the season. I'm going to play. I want to be here for my team.'"

"This hampered him all year long. He deserves a lot of credit. Tyreek is very passionate. Anyone I've ever represented that was great was passionate. They cared. What you see with Tyreek is very genuine. He wants to win."

He then went on to say that he was told it would be painful and that it could affect his entire career, but Hill said he wanted to be there for his team.

Rosenhaus went on to conclude that his meeting with Grier and McDaniel went very well and explained that Hill is a passionate player who does not take missing the playoffs lightly. He said Hill is the least of the Dolphins' worries.

While Rosenhaus did what any good agent would do, deflected the situation off his client, he didn't say Hill didn't want out of Miami.

While Rosenhaus made it clear that Hill is the smaller fish for the Dolphins' problems, which is actually 100% accurate, he didn't give fans any reason to believe that Hill doesn't want out of Miami. He agreed that emotion played a big part in Hill's postgame comments, but during the segment, he did not come out and say, "Hill does not want to be traded."

It was stated that Hill likes it in Miami, but the future is definitely in question as the offseason for the Dolphins begins.

