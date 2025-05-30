Tyreek Hill gets brutally honest about Dolphins leadership after losing fans' trust

Tyreek Hill is attending the OTA sessions voluntarily. He should. His offseason has been a mess so far. Anything else would send a horrible message.

Beginning with his season-defining actions and comments following the Miami Dolphins' Week 18 loss to the New York Jets, Hill has been far from the model football player. At least he isn't asking for more money or a trade.

Hill spoke with the media from the OTA sessions this week and was asked about his leadership, specifically whether he deserves to be named a captain again this year. He gave an honest answer.

"I've got to prove myself. OTAs. Training camp. I've got to prove myself," said Hill, per Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald. "I've got to show up. The mindset has got to be different. I don't feel like I deserve it, and if I didn't get it, I wouldn't dwell on it. I won't sweat it because I put myself in that position."

Dolphins need Tyreek Hill, but that shouldn't guarantee his long-term future with the team

The Dolphins need Hill, probably a lot more than Hill needs Miami. Still, life without the star receiver might be better for the offense if you think about it. Hill is the first-look receiver on virtually every play, and Tua Tagovailoa will work hard to get him the ball immediately.

Hill has already said that he wants to reach the 2,000-yard goal again this season. It's his mission. That is a personal goal, and as we saw in 2023, individual goals are great when they come with winning, but not so much when they don't.

Hill said he has to prove himself again. He has to work hard and take care of what he can control on the field. Indeed, he must do that, but he also must win over the players who endured their 2024 captain basically calling out the team and quitting on them.

It's hard to see a pathway that doesn't end with Hill being named a captain again this year. It would be a mistake, honestly. It would send the wrong message to a young team; the Dolphins are desperately trying to shape into something else. It's an image problem. It's a bad look for a team that doesn't need more bad looks. Mike McDaniel talks about culture change, but you don't change a declining culture by rewarding the behavior that makes it sink.

Hill is a great football player, but if we are being honest, if the Dolphins make a slow start to the season, they need to consider trading him.

