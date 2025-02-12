Tyreek Hill's camp sends cryptic message to AFC rival about possible Dolphins trade

Is it even possible to believe anything that comes out of Tyreek Hill's mouth these days? The Miami Dolphins star receiver has made sure he remains controversial and it seems he is playing both sides of the trade fence.

Do we really need to recap how the season ended? The Broncos beat the Chiefs; the Dolphins got eliminated before the fourth quarter against the Jets started; he walked off the field and didn't return, told the media he wanted out, later said he doesn't like losing and then told Kay Adams he was sorry and wants to return to the Dolphins. That about covers it all, sort of.

It was too easy to walk away from all of this with his Adams session ahead of the Super Bowl. Bill Simmons of The Bills Simmons Podcast was on his post-Super Bowl podcast and mentioned seeing Hill walking by during his taping.

Dolphins star Tyreek Hill is already back in trade rumors after walking back his trade request

Bill Simmons spoke to Tyreek Hill and his camp at the Super Bowl.



"Somebody that was with him was like, 'watch out for the Chargers' and walked off." pic.twitter.com/0xXVuRRy8i — Alex Insdorf (@alexinsdorf99) February 12, 2025

He said he yelled out something about Hill joining the Cowboys this offseason. Fans do that stuff all the time, and Hill's response was typical of many players. He looked at him, pointed to his eyes as if to say, "I see you," and kept walking. But a member of his group shouted back, "Watch out for the Chargers."

In normal seasons, we would discount this as nothing more than typical interactions between a player and someone in the media but this time around, there could be more to it given the events of the last month.

Hill may be saying all the right things now, but the Dolphins may not share the value of his return. They sure didn't put the issue to rest at their season-ending press conference when it was brought up.

Far from a stand-up member of society, Hill has faced fallout from slapping a dock worker after he charted a boat in the Florida Keys. He has had a well-publicized run-in with Miami Dade Police and is currently in civil court due to interactions with an OnlyFans model who is accusing him of more than breaking her leg.

Hill may be one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, but if the Dolphins wanted to move on and go in a different direction, they might have an opportunity...maybe in Los Angeles with the Chargers.

