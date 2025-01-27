Tyreek Hill drops cryptic social media post after Chiefs reach another Super Bowl

Tyreek Hill's future is the Miami Dolphins' biggest offseason storyline.

He made it clear he wanted out following the Dolphins' season-ending loss to the New York Jets in Week 18. Hill, his agent, and the Dolphins have attempted to play down his end-of-season comments without actually saying he will definitely return next season.

Hill said he is "too much of a competitor" and has to "do what's best for my career."

Could that mean a return to the Kansas City Chiefs?

He won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs and played in another, but his former team is on the verge of history without him. Hill has completed three seasons in Miami but has zero playoff wins to show for it. Meanwhile, Kansas City has gone 30-11 in the regular season and 9-0 in the playoffs, winning two Super Bowls with the chance to make it three in a row.

The Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game to advance to their fifth Super Bowl in six seasons, and Hill was watching.

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill adds more fuel to trade rumors with cryptic post after Chiefs win

The Dolphins must determine whether Hill is still part of their long-term plans. If they trade him, a return to the Chiefs feels inevitable. And Hill didn't do much to play down the speculation with this tweet immediately after Kansas City advanced to its third straight Super Bowl.

It's important not to read too much into it. Hill loves to mess with the fans with cryptic tweets like this one. He knows what he's doing.

That said, it doesn't change the fact that a Dolphins-Chiefs trade feels like a realistic possibility. Kansas City wouldn't need to give up anything close to the draft capital it received from Miami three years ago, and Hill could still help the Chiefs' offense find more consistency.

It's not a great idea for the Dolphins to strengthen an AFC rival, especially if they believe they are close to competing, but if Hill wants out and the Chiefs make a good offer, Chris Grier may have no better alternative.

And it's a better option than trading him to a division rival...

