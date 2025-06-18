Tyreek Hill just sent the perfect message to potential trade destinations

Over Father's Day weekend, Tyreek Hill took to a track and ran the 100-yard dash. Needless to say, he was impressive, even if he won't be hitting the Olympic circuit anytime soon.

There was speculation over Hill's future with the Dolphins from the moment he quit on the team in Week 18. Mike McDaniel has since answered questions about his leadership and his role as a captain, something he supports.

While the Dolphins have shied away from the Hill trade speculation and focused more on the potential departures of Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith, Hill could still be moved at some point.

We have maintained that nothing will be done with Hill until just before the trade deadline, like literally in the hours before it passes, if at all. That being said, Hill's recorded 100 time is a reason for other teams to perk their ears up a bit more than they may have been.

If there is one thing NFL teams need, it's speed, and running a 10.15 in the 100 is fast. Teams who need a receiver will not discount adding the oft-troubled receiver because he brings an element most teams don't have. He is a game-changer.

The Dolphins should absolutely listen to anyone calling about Tyreek Hill

Miami's best option would come at that aforementioned deadline. If the Dolphins are not winning or in a position to make the playoffs, Hill becomes an asset to trade. If Hill is having a good season in spite of the Dolphins' problems, he becomes more valuable to someone else.

Miami may not be in the market to trade Hill right now, but there is a clear path to his future departure beyond this season. Hill may not have more value than he does now, should he keep quiet the rest of this offseason.

There is a lot of offseason to go before the Dolphins bring the players back. Time will tell if there is a market for Hill at some point before the season starts or if the lift comes after it begins. If Hill isn't in the long-term plans, there is little reason to keep him, but we have heard all that before.

