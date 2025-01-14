Tyreek Hill trade projection would be a massive mistake for Dolphins

Tyreek Hill remains a question heading into the 2025 offseason. Will the Miami Dolphins trade the disgruntled wide receiver or throw him more money to make him happier?

Recently, Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, spent time talking about his client's future. He said all the right things about Hill wanting to be in Miami and that he was frustrated with not making the playoffs.

Until the Dolphins make a decision on Hill's future, there will be a lot of speculation about where he could land if a trade is made. One latest prediction doesn't make much sense for the Dolphins and begs the question, "Why would Miami keep him in the AFC?"

Dolphins shouldn't trade Tyreek Hill to an AFC rival in 2025

Bleacher Report's Maurice Moton released a list of the top trades that could shape this offseason, and Hill came in as one of those big deals. Moton has him being moved to the Baltimore Ravens for a second-round pick.

To be honest, this would be a fantastic move by the Ravens. Hill being paired with Zay Flowers would make that offense one of the best in the league. The Ravens already have one of the best running backs in Derrick Henry and one of the best tight ends in Mark Andrews. Add Lamar Jackson into the mix with HIll, and that offense may become unstoppable.

It makes a lot less sense for the Dolphins. Bleacher Report has the Dolphins getting back a second-round pick in return. That's about what they can hope for if they can't squeeze out a first from someone, which is doubtful. The Dolphins would also have to eat a lot of the salary they gave Hill.

Whether they ultimately do or do not trade Hill, they have to answer the calls to see what it will take to get him. Miami's offense isn't producing like it should with him on the field, and Hill is at his best when he is trying to reach personal goals. His outburst after the Week 18 loss is also not what you want to hear from a team captain.

The biggest problem facing the Dolphins in a Hill trade isn't the contract. Miami can eat it and move on. Grier is the problem. After giving him more money last offseason, Hill fell below 1,000 yards and now wants out.

